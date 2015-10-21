By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, Oct 21 Latin American currencies weakened on Wednesday as worries about the Chinese economy knocked down commodities prices and sent investors scurrying for the safety of the dollar. The Mexican peso fell 0.8 percent, its fourth daily drop in a row, while the Chilean peso slid 0.7 percent after prices of copper, the country's main export, hit a near two-week low on concern about Chinese demand. A spate of weak Chinese economic data this week rekindled fears of a hard landing of its economy, which has been a key driver of global growth. The country's benchmark stock index posted its biggest plunge in over a month on Wednesday. "The Asian session saw another slump in Chinese stocks... which has spilled over into EM currencies where losses have been a little more notable," wrote Scotiabank analysts in a client note. In Brazil, investors were jittery after opposition lawyers filed a new request for the impeachment of President Dilma Rousseff based on alleged manipulation of government accounts in 2015. The real slid 1.4 percent, although volumes were muted as traders avoided making big bets ahead of a central bank decision on benchmark interest rates after market close. Investors and economists widely believe that Brazil's central bank will leave the Selic rate stable on Wednesday despite rising inflation expectations, betting that a steep recession will help curb prices rises next year. However, interest rate futures in Brazil rose <0#2DIJ:> for next year on media reports that the government is considering lowering its primary budget balance target, a key fiscal goal, to a record deficit this year as revenues plummet due to the economic downturn. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1410 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % change change Latest MSCI Emerging Markets 857.31 -0.83 -9.6 MSCI LatAm 1992.96 -1.88 -25.53 Brazil Bovespa 46673.54 -0.86 -6.67 Mexico IPC 44590.97 -0.14 3.35 Chile IPSA 3826.81 0.12 -0.63 Chile IGPA 18749.93 0.1 -0.64 Argentina MerVal 0 0 -100.00 Colombia IGBC 9428.8 -0.46 -18.96 Venezuela IBC 12697.26 0.07 229.05 Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 3.9582 -1.43 -32.86 Mexico peso 16.6808 -0.75 -11.61 Chile peso 692.2 -0.68 -12.40 Colombia peso 2977.5 -1.40 -19.80 Peru sol 3.2611 -0.16 -8.65 Argentina peso (interbank) 9.5000 0.03 -10.00 Argentina peso (parallel) 15.98 0.81 -12.39 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by W Simon)