By Walter Brandimarte SAO PAULO, Nov 3 The currencies of Brazil and Colombia rallied on Tuesday after central bankers of both countries intervened in the foreign exchange market, although low trading volumes magnified gains in the Brazilian real. The real climbed 2.7 percent to 3.76 per dollar after the central bank announced it would sell on Tuesday as much as $500 million on the spot market through repurchase agreements. Traders said they expect the Brazilian central bank to step up dollar offerings through so-called repo operations to provide liquidity to the market, as it often does at the end of each year. It was the first time the real traded stronger than 3.8 per dollar in more than 15 days, but traders said thin trading volumes intensified gains. They also warned the real could soon see losses as political and economic uncertainties linger. The Colombian peso rose 3.6 percent to 2,793 per dollar - its strongest level in more than three months - after the central bank raised benchmark interest rates by a higher-than-expected 50 basis points and announced an intervention mechanism to moderate "unjustified" exchange rate variations. "The decision ... to intervene in the foreign exchange market to smooth excessive volatility in the exchange rate shows that policymakers are concerned that the currency will come under pressure again," Adam Collins, an assistant economist at Capital Economics, wrote in a note to clients. Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1730 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily YTD pct pct change change MSCI Emerging Markets 860.85 1.25 -11.09 MSCI LatAm 2,082.07 3.77 -26.44 Brazil Bovespa 47,592.85 3.76 -4.83 Mexico IPC 45,129.78 1.32 4.60 Chile IPSA 3,867.28 0.74 0.42 Chile IGPA 18,975.52 0.64 0.56 Argentina MerVal 12,566.93 0.44 46.48 Colombia IGBC 9,139.48 -0.16 -21.45 Venezuela IBC 11,400.85 1.67 195.46 Currencies Latest Daily YTD pct pct change change Brazil real 3.7613 2.67 -29.35 Mexico peso 16.3802 0.35 -9.99 Chile peso 688.25 0.51 -11.89 Colombia peso 2,793 3.69 -14.50 Peru sol 3.2821 0.15 -9.23 Argentina peso (interbank) 9.5550 0.00 -10.52 Argentina peso (parallel) 15.48 0.97 -9.56 (Reporting by Walter Brandimarte, editing by G Crosse)