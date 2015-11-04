SAO PAULO, Nov 4 Latin American currencies and
stocks fell on Wednesday after strong U.S. economic data and
remarks by Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen increased bets
that U.S. interest rates may go up this year, reducing the
allure of emerging-market assets.
Stocks tracked by the benchmark MSCI index for Latin America
fell 1.2 percent after Yellen said the world's
largest economy was "performing well" and that a December rate
hike was a possibility.
Supporting Yellen's case was U.S. data showing exports were
rebounding, the services sector was expanding, and private
employers maintained a steady pace of hiring.
"Bets that the Fed will increase interest rates in December
have increased," said 4Cast economist Pedro Tuesta, noting that
Friday's nonfarm payroll numbers would be crucial to confirm
those bets.
Latin American currencies spent most of the morning hovering
around Tuesday's close but weakened after the data, with the
Brazilian real and the Mexican peso dropping about
0.9 percent each.
Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1820 GMT:
Stock indexes daily % YTD %
change change
Latest
MSCI Emerging Markets 866.27 0.64 -9.99
MSCI LatAm 2062.95 -1.22 -23.44
Brazil Bovespa 47549.01 -1.05 -4.92
Mexico IPC 45398.27 0.1 5.22
Chile IPSA 3861.22 -0.31 0.27
Chile IGPA 18952.55 -0.27 0.44
Argentina MerVal 12855.96 0.33 49.85
Colombia IGBC 9171.33 -0.48 -21.17
Venezuela IBC 11941.63 4.74 209.47
Currencies daily % YTD %
change change
Latest
Brazil real 3.8032 -0.94 -30.12
Mexico peso 16.5405 -0.86 -10.82
Chile peso 691 -0.40 -12.24
Colombia peso 2836 -1.33 -15.80
Peru sol 3.2931 -0.27 -9.54
Argentina peso (interbank) 9.5675 -0.05 -10.63
Argentina peso (parallel) 15.44 0.45 -9.33
(Reporting by Walter Brandimarte; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)