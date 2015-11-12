By Nelson Bocanegra BOGOTA, Nov 12 The Colombian peso was the world's worst performing currency on Thursday as a drop in prices of oil, the country's main export product, raised fears that Colombia will suffer more than other emerging economies when U.S. interest rates go up. The Colombian peso fell 3.1 percent, its biggest single-day slide in nearly three months, becoming on Thursday the worst performer among the 152 currencies tracked by Reuters. Other Latin American currencies were little changed or slightly weaker, with the Brazilian real closing steady at 3.76 per dollar and the Chilean peso easing 0.5 percent. Investors fear that the supply of dollars to Colombia will decline further as oil prices fall to 2-1/2-month lows and the U.S. Federal Reserve increases interest rates, luring investors out of emerging markets and back into U.S. Treasuries. Dollars from a planned sale of power generator Isagen may also fail to materialize after a group of Colombian lawmakers proposed a bill requiring congressional approval for the sale of state-owned companies. Colombia hoped to raise at least $1.7 billion with the sale of Isagen. "There is lack of dollar liquidity," said Camilo Perez, an analyst with Banco de Bogota. Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2010 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % change change Latest MSCI Emerging Markets 833,81 0,05 -12,85 MSCI LatAm 2011,9 -0,86 -25,6 Brazil Bovespa 46883,58 -0,39 -6,25 Mexico IPC 44166,96 -0,41 2,37 Chile IPSA 3788,36 -0,43 -1,63 Chile IGPA 18584,46 -0,33 -1,52 Argentina MerVal 13156,89 -0,02 53,36 Colombia IGBC 8918,91 -1,45 -23,34 Venezuela IBC 12543,79 -0,09 225,07 Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 3,7647 0,06 -29,41 Mexico peso 16,7295 -0,04 -11,87 Chile peso 701,75 -0,50 -13,59 Colombia peso 3039,5 -3,08 -21,43 Peru sol 3,3241 -0,33 -10,38 Argentina peso (interbank) 9,6100 -0,08 -11,03 Argentina peso (parallel) 15,22 0,72 -8,02 (Reporting by Nelson Bocanegra; Writing by Walter Brandimarte; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)