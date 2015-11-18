By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, Nov 18 Brazil's real gained nearly 1 percent on Wednesday, bucking losses in other Latin American currencies after lawmakers upheld a presidential veto of a bill that would have cost the government an additional $9.5 billion in wage payments by 2019. The real strengthened 0.9 percent while concerns over a looming U.S. interest rate hike drove down other key Latin American currencies such as those of Mexico and Chile . Domestic political turbulence has weighed heavily on the Brazilian currency in the past few months. Investors are worried that President Dilma Rousseff will be unable to pass key austerity measures needed restore confidence in the once-booming emerging market economy. Bringing some relief, Brazilian lawmakers on Tuesday night upheld Rousseff's veto of a bill that would have raised judiciary employees' wages. "The approval of the vetoes brings some calm in the short term," said Marcos Trabbold, a trader with B&T brokerage in Brazil. "Political issues have been in the spotlight in the past few months and this is positive news." But analysts warned that Rousseff's victory does not mean she will have enough political support to pass a controversial fiscal savings package that includes higher taxes and lower government spending. Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1535 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % change change Latest MSCI Emerging Markets 823.99 -0.01 -13.83 MSCI LatAm 2016.33 0.89 -26.73 Brazil Bovespa 47693.65 0.94 -4.63 Mexico IPC 44324.55 0.32 2.73 Chile IPSA 3748.61 0.36 -2.66 Chile IGPA 18421.79 0.31 -2.38 Argentina MerVal 13877.81 0.95 61.76 Colombia IGBC 8590.03 2.03 -26.17 Venezuela IBC 12466.62 0.13 223.07 Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 3.7810 0.89 -29.71 Mexico peso 16.7672 -0.25 -12.07 Chile peso 715 -0.56 -15.19 Colombia peso 3099.1 -0.78 -22.95 Peru sol 3.3581 -0.36 -11.29 Argentina peso (interbank) 9.6375 0.05 -11.28 Argentina peso (parallel) 15.3 0.33 -8.50 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Writing by Walter Brandimarte; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)