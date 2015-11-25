SAO PAULO, Nov 25 Brazilian stocks fell and the currency weakened on Wednesday after the arrests of a key ruling party senator and an influential banker rekindled fears that President Dilma Rousseff's administration could face further problems passing austerity measures in Congress. Earlier in the day, Brazil's federal police arrested Senator Delcídio do Amaral, the ruling coalition's leader in the upper house, and André Esteves, the chief executive of Grupo BTG Pactual SA, for allegedly helping obstruct a corruption probe into state-controlled Petroleo Brasileiro SA. Amaral was a key figure in the government's efforts to cut spending and raise taxes in order to recoup investor trust and lift Latin America's biggest economy from what could be its longest recession since the 1930s. "We have to assess how this will develop in terms of obstructing the legislative programme ... That is the biggest risk for Brazil," said Roberto Campos, a partner at Absolute Investimentos in São Paulo. The Brazilian real sunk 2.2 percent, leading losses among peers in Latin America. The benchmark Bovespa stock index shed 2 percent, with shares of BTG Pactual plummeting 20 percent and shares of Petrobras, as the state company is known, down 4 percent. Yields on interest rate futures contracts <0#2DIJ:> rose as investors sought higher yields to compensate the outlook for increased political risk. Yet, traders maintained bets that the central bank would keep benchmark rates unchanged when it announces its decision on Wednesday night. Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1400 GMT Stock indexes daily % YTD % change change Latest MSCI Emerging Markets 836.96 -0.28 -12.24 MSCI LatAm 2026.42 -2.03 -24.17 Brazil Bovespa 47350.95 -1.93 -5.31 Mexico IPC 0 0 -100.00 Chile IPSA 3785.56 0.29 -1.70 Chile IGPA 18591.98 0.25 -1.48 Argentina MerVal 0 0 -100.00 Colombia IGBC 8483.75 0 -27.08 Venezuela IBC 13147.85 0 240.73 Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 3.7865 -2.24 -29.82 Mexico peso 16.5585 -0.17 -10.96 Chile peso 713.4 -0.44 -15.00 Colombia peso 3101.35 -1.09 -23.00 Peru sol 3.38 -0.17 -11.86 Argentina peso (interbank) 9.6725 0.03 -11.61 Argentina peso (parallel) 15.19 0.00 -7.83 Turkish lira 2.88 -0.07 South African rand 14.1135 -0.53 Russian rouble 65.7325 -0.44 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)