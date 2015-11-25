SAO PAULO, Nov 25 Brazilian stocks fell and the currency weakened on Wednesday after the arrests of a key ruling party senator and an influential banker rekindled fears that President Dilma Rousseff's administration could face further problems passing austerity measures in Congress. After the market close, Brazil's central bank kept interest rates on hold in a split vote that shows policymakers are uneasy with galloping inflation despite a worsening recession, and might raise rates early in 2016. Earlier in the day, Brazil's federal police arrested Senator Delcídio do Amaral, the ruling coalition's leader in the upper house, and André Esteves, chief executive of Grupo BTG Pactual SA, for allegedly helping obstruct a corruption probe into state-controlled Petroleo Brasileiro SA. Amaral was a key figure in the government's efforts to cut spending and raise taxes in order to recoup investor trust and lift Latin America's biggest economy from what could be its longest recession since the 1930s. "We have to assess how this will develop in terms of obstructing the legislative program. ... That is the biggest risk for Brazil," said Roberto Campos, a partner at Absolute Investimentos in São Paulo. The Brazilian real slumped more than 1 percent while the benchmark Bovespa stock index shed 2.94 percent. Shares of BTG Pactual plummeted 21 percent and shares of Petrobras, as the oil company is known, fell over 7 percent. Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2330 GMT Stock indexes daily % YTD % change change Latest MSCI Emerging Markets 836.15 -0.38 -12.56 MSCI LatAm 2008.88 -2.88 -26.35 Brazil Bovespa 46866.63 -2.94 -6.28 Mexico IPC 44138.75 -0.98 2.30 Chile IPSA 3760.31 -0.38 -2.35 Chile IGPA 18480.32 -0.35 -2.07 Argentina MerVal 12849.579 -4.06 49.78 Colombia IGBC 8375.63 -1.27 -28.01 Venezuela IBC 13098.45 -0.38 239.45 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Leslie Adler)