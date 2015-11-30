SAO PAULO, Nov 30 Brazil's stocks and its
currency dropped on Monday after the country's top court agreed
to keep influential banker André Esteves under arrest
indefinitely, sparking concerns about the extent of a sweeping
political corruption scandal.
Investors worry that political uncertainty could make it
even harder for President Dilma Rousseff's government to pass
austerity measures in Congress and regain investor trust.
Prosecutors are preparing to file charges against Esteves,
whom they suspect, along with a senator, of trying to obstruct a
long-running graft probe at state-controlled Petroleo Brasileiro
SA. Esteves has denied the allegations.
The Brazilian real retreated 0.9 percent after
earlier reaching its lowest since late October, while the
country's benchmark Bovespa stock index lost nearly 1
percent.
Grupo BTG Pactual SA shares sunk nearly 12
percent, on the way to their fourth daily loss in a row, after
Esteves resigned as chief executive officer and chairman of the
bank. Worries about liquidity and funding availability also
weighed on the stock, which has lost 34 percent in the past
week.
Most other Latin American currencies traded near flat as
investors avoided making big bets before a European Central Bank
policy meeting on Thursday that is expected to introduce new
monetary stimulus.
The Colombian peso, however, fell 1 percent after the
country's central bank raised benchmark rates less than expected
despite rising inflation.
Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1440 GMT
Stock indexes daily % YTD %
change change
Latest
MSCI Emerging Markets 817.49 -1.07 -13.59
MSCI LatAm 1952.77 -2 -26.95
Brazil Bovespa 45298.67 -1.25 -9.42
Mexico IPC 44182.81 -0.15 2.40
Chile IPSA 3708.84 -0.27 -3.69
Chile IGPA 18208.11 -0.53 -3.51
Argentina MerVal 13048.6 -0.88 52.10
Colombia IGBC 8270.87 0.27 -28.91
Currencies daily % YTD %
change change
Latest
Brazil real 3.8587 -0.92 -31.13
Mexico peso 16.57 0.36 -11.02
Chile peso 710.8 0.10 -14.69
Colombia peso 3137.3 -0.97 -23.88
Peru sol 3.3741 -0.06 -11.71
Argentina peso (interbank) 9.6800 -0.03 -11.67
Argentina peso (parallel) 14.91 1.41 -6.10
(Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)