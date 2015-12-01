SAO PAULO, Dec 1 Latin American currencies were mostly higher on Tuesday after a mixed batch of Chinese economic data strengthened expectations of fresh economic stimulus in the world's second largest economy. Data showed that manufacturing activity in China fell to a three-year low in November, making investors cautiously optimistic about prospects for more accommodative policies that could boost commodity prices. The Chilean peso gained 0.4 percent, boosted by a rally in copper prices, the country's main export. The Colombian peso rose 0.2 percent. The Brazilian real strengthened 0.5 percent despite data showing Brazil's economy contracted for the third quarter in a row, deepening the country's worst recession in 25 years. Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index retreated 0.1 percent before a key vote in Congress to lower the government's fiscal target for this year. Investors worried that the arrest of a key lawmaker last week could harden opposition among parliamentarians to President Dilma Rousseff's efforts to get fiscal accounts in order. On Tuesday, Brazil's stock exchange published the first preview of January's revision of its benchmark Bovespa index. Commercial real estate firm BR Properties SA, airline Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA, bank Banco Santander Brasil SA SA> and cigarette maker Souza Cruz SA were excluded, while electrical engines and industrial paint maker WEG SA were included in the preview. Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1445 GMT Stock indexes daily YTD % % change Latest change MSCI Emerging Markets 824.34 1.23 -14.85 MSCI LatAm 1940.25 1.09 -29.64 Brazil Bovespa 45080.03 -0.09 -9.85 Mexico IPC 43596.85 0.41 1.05 Chile IPSA 3666.41 0.3 -4.79 Chile IGPA 18076.34 0.27 -4.21 Argentina MerVal 13070.21 0.75 52.35 Colombia IGBC 8426.23 0.26 -27.58 Venezuela IBC 12863.68 -0.7 233.36 Currencies daily YTD % % change change Latest Brazil real 3.8647 0.55 -31.24 Mexico peso 16.5103 0.39 -10.70 Chile peso 706.8 0.56 -14.20 Colombia peso 3136 0.24 -23.85 Peru sol 3.3751 -0.01 -11.74 Argentina peso (interbank) 9.6925 -0.05 -11.79 Argentina peso (parallel) 14.57 1.17 -3.91 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Frances Kerry)