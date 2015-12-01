SAO PAULO, Dec 1 Latin American currencies were
mostly higher on Tuesday after a mixed batch of Chinese economic
data strengthened expectations of fresh economic stimulus in the
world's second largest economy.
Data showed that manufacturing activity in China fell to a
three-year low in November, making investors cautiously
optimistic about prospects for more accommodative policies that
could boost commodity prices.
The Chilean peso gained 0.4 percent, boosted by a
rally in copper prices, the country's main export. The Colombian
peso rose 0.2 percent.
The Brazilian real strengthened 0.5 percent despite
data showing Brazil's economy contracted for the third quarter
in a row, deepening the country's worst recession in 25 years.
Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index retreated 0.1 percent
before a key vote in Congress to lower the government's fiscal
target for this year.
Investors worried that the arrest of a key lawmaker last
week could harden opposition among parliamentarians to President
Dilma Rousseff's efforts to get fiscal accounts in order.
On Tuesday, Brazil's stock exchange published the first
preview of January's revision of its benchmark Bovespa index.
Commercial real estate firm BR Properties SA,
airline Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA, bank Banco
Santander Brasil SA SA> and cigarette maker Souza Cruz
SA were excluded, while electrical engines and
industrial paint maker WEG SA were included in the
preview.
Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1445 GMT
Stock indexes daily YTD %
% change
Latest change
MSCI Emerging Markets 824.34 1.23 -14.85
MSCI LatAm 1940.25 1.09 -29.64
Brazil Bovespa 45080.03 -0.09 -9.85
Mexico IPC 43596.85 0.41 1.05
Chile IPSA 3666.41 0.3 -4.79
Chile IGPA 18076.34 0.27 -4.21
Argentina MerVal 13070.21 0.75 52.35
Colombia IGBC 8426.23 0.26 -27.58
Venezuela IBC 12863.68 -0.7 233.36
Currencies daily YTD %
% change
change
Latest
Brazil real 3.8647 0.55 -31.24
Mexico peso 16.5103 0.39 -10.70
Chile peso 706.8 0.56 -14.20
Colombia peso 3136 0.24 -23.85
Peru sol 3.3751 -0.01 -11.74
Argentina peso (interbank) 9.6925 -0.05 -11.79
Argentina peso (parallel) 14.57 1.17 -3.91
(Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Frances Kerry)