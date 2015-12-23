(Updates prices)
By Bruno Federowski
SAO PAULO, Dec 23 Most Latin America currencies
strengthened in thin trading on Wednesday as a recovery in oil
prices boosted the demand for risky assets ahead of this week's
Christmas holiday.
Crude prices extended their recovery from 11-year lows after
an unexpected drop in U.S. oil stocks, dragging other
commodities along. Expectations of fresh stimulus in China, the
world's biggest consumer of metals, also helped lift sentiment.
The Brazilian real advanced 0.91 percent
against the dollar, a two-day surge in which the currency has
risen 1.75 percent. The Colombian peso rose 2.96 percent.
Trading volumes were thin as many investors were away ahead
of Christmas holiday later this week. Most Latin American
markets will close early on Thursday and will not open on
Friday.
"Markets are winding down ahead of the holidays," Scotiabank
analysts wrote in a client note.
Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2140 GMT:
Stock indexes daily % YTD %
Latest change change
MSCI Emerging Markets 803.13 1.07 -16.02
MSCI LatAm 1858.83 1.79 -31.85
Brazil Bovespa 44014.93404 1.25 -11.98
Mexico IPC 43579.67 0.58 1.01
Chile IPSA 3661.24 1.47 -4.93
Chile IGPA 18047.66 1.27 -4.36
Argentina MerVal 12040.85 5.25 40.35
Colombia IGBC 8645.56 2.89 -25.69
(Reporting by Bruno Federowski Editing by W Simon)