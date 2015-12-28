By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, Dec 28 Most Latin American currencies weakened in thin trade on Monday as a drop in oil prices and concerns over China's economy drove away investors from emerging markets. Profits earned by Chinese industrial companies fell for the sixth consecutive month in November, data showed on Sunday. Traders sold currencies such as the Chilean peso and the Mexican peso, worrying that weakness in China, the world's biggest consumer of commodities, could weigh on export-heavy economies. A tumble in oil prices to near 11-year lows added to selling pressure, dragging the Colombian peso lower. Crude prices have fallen amid concerns of global oversupply, dampening risk appetite and pushing down prices of other commodities. Trading volumes were thin as many traders were away ahead of the New Year's holiday, boosting volatility. The Brazilian real outperformed, strengthening 0.9 percent as traders adjusted portfolios before year-end. "Many companies are closed between the Christmas and New Year's holidays so even small trades can move prices," said João Paulo de Gracia Correa, a trader at SLW brokerage in Curitiba. Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1415 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % change change Latest MSCI Emerging Markets 800.11 -0.52 -15.9 MSCI LatAm 1864.6 0.23 -31.8 Brazil Bovespa 43950.40 -0.15 -12.11 Chile IPSA 3648.96 -0.17 -5.25 Chile IGPA 17992.71 -0.15 -4.65 Venezuela IBC 14520.18 -0.24 276.29 Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 3.9043 0.92 -31.93 Mexico peso 17.26 -0.13 -14.58 Chile peso 704.3 -0.58 -13.90 Colombia peso 3198 -0.44 -25.33 Peru sol 3.3971 -0.18 -12.31 Argentina peso (interbank) 13.0700 0.08 -34.58 Argentina peso (parallel) 14.05 -0.93 -0.36 (Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)