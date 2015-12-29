By Bruno Federowski
SAO PAULO, Dec 29 Latin American currencies
strengthened on Tuesday as oil prices steadied near 11-year
lows, curbing a recent bout of risk aversion.
A rebound in crude prices , which have been
pressured lately by concerns over global oversupply, increased
the demand for commodity-linked currencies such as the Mexican
peso.
The Colombian peso outperformed, rising 0.7 percent
as investors braced for capital inflows stemming from the sale
of a controlling stake in state electricity generator Isagen.
Traders warned, however, that thin trading volumes could
boost volatility ahead of the New Year's holiday.
"Month, quarter and calendar year-end may make for a
relatively busy few days ahead of the New Year as markets ease
back after the Christmas break," Scotiabank analysts wrote in a
client note.
The Brazilian real seesawed as traders worried that new
Finance Minister Nelson Barbosa could loosen fiscal rigor even
as the government struggles to suppress rising inflation.
Brazil's primary budget deficit swelled well above expectations
in November, data showed on Tuesday.
Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1350 GMT:
Stock indexes daily % YTD %
change change
Latest
MSCI Emerging Markets 799.81 -0.06 -16.31
MSCI LatAm 1882.66 1.13 -31.75
Brazil Bovespa 44005.65 0.55 -12.00
Chile IPSA 3664.58 0.25 -4.84
Chile IGPA 18071.04 0.28 -4.24
Currencies daily % YTD %
change change
Latest
Brazil real 3.8414 0.47 -30.82
Mexico peso 17.166 0.44 -14.11
Chile peso 706 0.17 -14.11
Colombia peso 3151 0.73 -24.21
Peru sol 3.4001 0.12 -12.38
Argentina peso (interbank) 12.9900 0.08 -34.18
Argentina peso (parallel) 14.27 -1.19 -1.89
(Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Nick Zieminski)