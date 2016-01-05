SAO PAULO, Jan 5 Brazil's real
strengthened slightly against the dollar on Tuesday after
falling sharply the previous day, though traders remained
cautious about markets in China, Brazil's top trading partner.
Mexico's peso was nearly unchanged, bidding at 17.3
per dollar while Chile's peso gained 0.4 percent,
helped by a rebound in the price of copper, the country's main
export.
Though gaining, the real failed to strengthen beyond the 4
per dollar mark. Investors are also worried about the
government's ability to steer Latin America's largest economy
out of its worst recession in at least 25 years.
"A lot of exporters took advantage of this rate to sell
(reais)," said Jefferson Luiz Rugik, a currency trader at
Correparti Corretora.
He said China's injection of nearly $20 billion into markets
brought some relief but likely not enough to eliminate concerns.
Despite the intervention, Chinese shares listed in Shanghai
and Shenzhen ended little changed on Tuesday and the yuan fell
to a new 4-1/2 year low in offshore trade.
Brazilian stocks rebounded, rising 0.9 percent after falling
for four consecutive days. Continued gains are not expected due
to the absence of good domestic news and concern over China,
analysts said.
"The normal movement would be a continual downward trend,"
said Raphael Figueredo of Clear Corretora brokerage.
Latin American
market prices
from Reuters
Stock indexes daily %
change
Latest
MSCI Emerging 768,11 0,04
Markets
MSCI LatAm 1779,82 0,93
Brazil Bovespa 42498,32 0,85
577
Mexico IPC 0 0
Chile IPSA 3617,33 -0,11
Chile IGPA 17882,51 -0,09
Argentina 0 0
MerVal
Colombia IGBC 8401,16 0
Venezuela IBC 14588,25 0
Currencies daily %
change
Latest
Brazil real 4,0008 0,77
Mexico peso 17,317 -0,03
Chile peso 715 0,39
Colombia peso 3198,5 0,62
Peru sol 3,4161 0,18
Argentina peso 13,2800 -0,60
(interbank)
Argentina peso 14,12 1,42
(parallel)
Turkish lira 2,98 -0,54
South African 15,6466 -0,48
rand
Russian rouble 73,315 -0,81
(Reporting by Flavia Bohone and Patricia Jordao; Editing by
Nick Zieminski)