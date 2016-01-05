(Updates prices)
SAO PAULO, Jan 5 Brazil and Chile's currencies
on Tuesday bounced back from steep losses from the prior session
after a sharp slump in China's equities roiled markets around
the world.
Brazil's real gained 1 percent to 3.9911 per dollar,
firming back past the key 4-per-dollar mark after falling
sharply the previous day. China is Brazil's top trading partner.
Chile's peso gained 0.56 percent, helped by a
rebound in the price of copper, the country's main export.
Analysts, however, said gains in Brazil could be
short-lived. Investors are worried about the ability of Brazil's
government to steer Latin America's largest economy out of its
worst recession in at least 25 years.
China's central bank injected nearly $20 billion into
markets on Tuesday, which brought some relief, but analysts said
it is likely not enough to eliminate concerns.
Brazilian stocks rebounded, rising 0.66 percent after
falling for four consecutive days. Continued gains are not
expected due to the absence of good domestic news and concern
over China, analysts said.
"The normal movement would be a continual downward trend,"
said Raphael Figueredo of Clear Corretora brokerage.
Latin American currencies at 2100 GMT:
Latin American market
prices from Reuters
Stock indexes Latest Daily
pct
change
MSCI Emerging Markets 768.19 0.05
MSCI LatAm 1,778.94 0.88
Brazil Bovespa 42,419.32 0.66
Mexico IPC 42,041.68 -0.17
Chile IPSA 3,626.13 0.14
Chile IGPA 17,915.73 0.09
Argentina MerVal 11,527.22 0.08
Colombia IGBC 8,479.8 0.94
Venezuela IBC 14,748.38 1.1
Currencies Latest Daily
pct
change
Brazil real 3.9911 1.02
Mexico peso 17.3408 -0.21
Chile peso 713.8 0.56
Colombia peso 3,209.4 0.28
Peru sol 3.4122 0.29
Argentina peso (interbank) 13.6300 -3.15
Argentina peso (parallel) 14.24 -0.49
(Reporting by Flavia Bohone and Patricia Jordao; Editing by
Nick Zieminski and Sandra Maler)