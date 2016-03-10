(New throughout, updates prices and market activity, adds other
regional currencies)
By Bruno Federowski
SAO PAULO, March 10 Brazil's stocks and currency
rose on Thursday, extending a rally fueled by hopes of political
change after prosecutors charged former President Luiz Inacio
Lula da Silva in a money laundering investigation.
Brazilian markets outperformed regional currencies, which
mostly fell alongside oil prices and after the European Central
Bank (ECB) signaled it was not likely to cut rates again.
The Brazilian real revisited its six-month highs and
strengthened for the seventh session in the last eight, closing
up 1.5 percent. Trading was volatile, as some investors bet the
central bank could see the recent rally as a cue to reduce its
support for the currency.
State investigators in Brazil suspect the family of Lula,
who was detained for questioning by federal police last week,
owned an undeclared beachfront apartment.
Lula's support for current President Dilma Rousseff was
widely seen as a key factor behind her re-election. Rousseff
faces impeachment proceedings in Congress. Many traders believe
the corruption probe could strengthen chances of her ouster and
thus help the crisis-ridden country recoup its credibility.
"Political issues are the main market driver and will remain
so for a while," said Carlos Vieira, an economist with Lerosa
brokerage in São Paulo.
The benchmark Bovespa stock index shot up as high as
2.7 percent, close to seven-month highs, and shares of
state-controlled oil company Petrobras, center of a
wide-reaching graft scandal, rose as much as 3 percent in a
volatile session marked by lower crude prices.
Chile's peso briefly hit its highest in nearly five
months after the ECB unleashed a bold easing package but then
closed down 1.3 percent when the central bank said more rate
cuts would only come in the most extreme of circumstances.
The peso in Mexico also fell after skimming its
highest point in three months.
Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2030 GMT:
Stock indexes daily % YTD %
Latest change change
MSCI Emerging Markets 791.44 0.48 -0.81
MSCI LatAm 2066.27 1.66 11.08
Brazil Bovespa 49705.70 2.14 14.66
Mexico IPC 44367.45 -0.28 3.23
Chile IPSA 3834.24 0.57 4.19
Chile IGPA 18777.36 0.58 3.45
Argentina MerVal 13172.64 -0.72 12.83
Colombia IGBC 9574.67 -0.25 12.02
Venezuela IBC 16122.71 -1.08 10.52
Currencies daily % YTD %
change change
Latest
Brazil real 3.6402 1.52 7.77
Mexico peso 17.8425 -0.46 -3.55
Chile peso 682.8 -1.13 3.79
Colombia peso 3221.1 -1.13 -1.64
Peru sol 3.4251 0.32 -0.33
Argentina peso (interbank) 15.3300 0.31 -18.08
Argentina peso (parallel) 15.66 0.38 -9.74
(Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Additional reporting by Paula
Arend Laier and Anna Yukhananov; Editing by Alistair Bell and
David Gregorio)