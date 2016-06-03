(Updates prices)
By Bruno Federowski
SAO PAULO, June 3 Latin American stocks and
currencies rose on Thursday after U.S. job creation slowed
sharply, allaying fears of a Federal Reserve rate hike as soon
as this month.
The U.S. economy created only 38,000 jobs in May, the fewest
in more than five years, suggesting a deterioration in the labor
market.
That could derail the Fed's plans to resume tightening
monetary policy soon, sustaining the appeal of high-yielding
emerging market assets.
Comments by Fed officials including Chair Janet Yellen had
led some traders to bet the U.S. central bank could take action
at its June 14-15 policy meeting.
"Everything suggested the Fed could increase its benchmark
rate very soon, but these figures clash with that trajectory,"
said INVX Global Asset Management chief economist Eduardo Velho.
Yellen will have a last chance to communicate with markets
before the meeting in a speech on economic outlook and monetary
policy on Monday in Philadelphia.
The Fed could also delay the increase because of mounting
concern over the economic impact of Britain's upcoming vote on
whether to leave the European Union.
The Colombian peso shot up 2.05 percent. The currency
sharply outperformed its peers this week after the central bank
suspended its intervention policy aimed at cushioning the peso's
decline.
The Brazilian real gained 1.74 percent and
strengthened past 3.55 per U.S. dollar. The country's benchmark
Bovespa stock index rose 1.5 percent as shares of miner
Vale SA followed iron ore prices higher, rising 7.68
percent.
Local media reported on Thursday Brazil's interim President
Michel Temer plans to replace the head of Vale because he is too
allied with suspended President Dilma Rousseff.
(Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Additional reporting by Paula
Arend Laier; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli and Diane Craft)