By Bruno Federowski
SAO PAULO, June 7 Latin American currencies
strengthened on Tuesday, helped by a rise in oil prices and
comments from U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen in which
she refrained from setting a time frame for further interest
rate hikes.
In a speech on Monday, Yellen did not repeat her assessment
that rate increases would be appropriate in coming months.
Nevertheless, she gave a largely upbeat assessment of the U.S.
economy and indicated further hikes were coming.
Emerging market currencies tend to benefit from low interest
rates abroad, which often drive foreign investors toward
high-yielding bonds.
A rally in oil prices to eight-month highs
after a spate of attacks on infrastructure in Nigeria depressed
crude supply.
The Colombian peso shot up 2.57 percent, its biggest
daily gain in nearly three months, while the Mexican peso rose
the most in nearly four months, jumping 1.65 percent.
The Colombian peso had been pressured after the country's
central bank backed off its intervention policy. However, bets
that the bank could increase rates to fight currency weakness
grew following a report showing inflation kept rising well above
its long-term target.
The Brazilian real strengthened more than 1 percent
after central bank chief nominee Ilan Goldfajn defended the
country's floating exchange rate in a Senate hearing.
"The market interpreted that as a sign that there will be
less meddling in the foreign exchange market when Ilan
(Goldfajn) takes charge," said Spinelli brokerage trader José
Carlos Amado.
Many traders took the words as a sign that Goldfajn would
allow the currency to strengthen past 3.50 per U.S. dollar, a
milestone that often triggered intervention under the current
central bank chief.
The real had weakened by as much as 0.7 percent in morning
trading following local news reports that Brazil's top
prosecutor had demanded the arrest of several high-ranking
politicians.
