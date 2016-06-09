(Adds closing prices)

By Bruno Federowski

SAO PAULO, June 9 Latin American stocks and currencies fell across the board on Thursday, sliding in tandem with prices for oil and commodities as traders locked in gains following a week-long rally.

Emerging market assets have been supported recently by shrinking bets on a U.S. interest rate increase in the short term that could reduce the allure of high-yielding assets.

The U.S. Federal Reserve is likely to wait until September to raise rates, according to a Reuters poll, after news of a sharp drop in hiring.

Latin American markets have also benefited from a rally in oil prices, which hit their highest levels this year earlier on Thursday on the back of supply disruptions in Nigeria.

But traders took profits later in the day, driving down prices of commodities and shares of exporters of basic products.

Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index fell 0.99 percent, weighed down by shares of state-controlled oil company Petróleo Brasileiro SA.

Bradesco SA shares ended the day up 0.16 percent. Regulators approved the bank's purchase of HSBC Holding Plc's local unit on Wednesday, as long as it refrains from making any rival acquisitions for at least 30 months.

Shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA, which are not part of the benchmark index, rose 8.24 percent after a lower house committee voted to allow foreigners to own up to 49 percent of domestic airlines, up from 20 percent. The bill still has to be approved by votes of the full House and Senate.

The company also said on Thursday it was extending the deadline for a bond swap to next Wednesday, while maintaining the terms of the exchange.

In Mexico, the peso fell 0.71 percent, while the IPC stock index lost 1.3 percent. (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Additional reporting by Paula Arend Laier; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli and Peter Cooney)