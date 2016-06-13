(Updates prices)
By Bruno Federowski
SAO PAULO, June 13 The Mexican peso fell to its
lowest level in nearly four months on Monday, as traders sold
risky emerging market assets amid a slump in oil prices and
fears that Britain may vote next week to leave the European
Union.
Traders also held back risky bets ahead of a U.S. Federal
Reserve meeting this week, though most believe the central bank
will stand pat.
The Mexican peso fell for the third consecutive
day, losing 1.09 percent to 18.8350 to the dollar.
The peso has underperformed its Latin American peers for
months, losing over 9 percent so far this year.
The Mexican central bank reacted in an impromptu meeting in
February by hiking rates and directly selling dollars to
banks.
This assuaged investors for a while, but the currency soon
resumed its decline as worries mounted over the global economy
and weakness in oil.
Central bank governor Agustin Carstens said last month the
peso is not seeing a new speculative attack despite the recent
slump, suggesting he was reluctant to make another surprise move
and prompting investors to pare back bets on further policy
tightening.
But yields on Mexican interest rate swaps have
spiked back in the last three sessions of peso losses as
investors bet Mexico's central bank could hike interest rates in
its next scheduled monetary policy meeting on June 30.
Many investors use the highly liquid Mexican peso, the only
Latin American currency which trades 24 hours a day, as a way to
hedge their exposure to the wider region.
Nomura Securities analyst Benito Berber highlighted the risk
of policies curtailing Mexico-U.S. financial flows if Donald
Trump becomes president, as well as shrinking government
revenues from state-controlled oil company Pemex.
"We believe that the central bank would not have sufficient
tools to stabilize the currency if these shocks were to hit the
economy, particularly if they occurred simultaneously," Berber
wrote in a client note.
In Colombia, whose currency is also affected by oil price
movements, the peso fell 0.83 percent. The real
lost 1.6 percent against the dollar with Brexit and Fed jitters
also hurting the currency.
However, Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index
rose 0.48 percent thanks to a rally in shares of Ultrapar
Participações SA, which gained 4.91 percent.
The country's second-biggest fuel distributor, Ultrapar's
Ipiranga unit, agreed on Sunday to purchase smaller peer Alesat
Combustíveis SA for 2.17 billion reais ($627 million).
(Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Additional reporting by Michael
O'Boyle; Editing by W Simon and Diane Craft)