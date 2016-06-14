(Updates with afternoon prices, comment from Mexico) By Bruno Federowski and Priscila Jordão SAO PAULO, June 14 Latin American stocks and currencies fell for a fourth session in a row on Tuesday as investors scampered toward safe-haven assets amid mounting concerns that Britain could leave the European Union. The Mexican peso weakened past 19 per dollar for the first time in more than four months ahead of a two-day U.S. Federal Reserve policy meeting set to end on Wednesday. Later in the day, the peso pared its losses to trade at 18.9510 pesos per dollar. Commenting at an event on Tuesday, Deputy Finance Minister Fernando Aportela said Mexico has not ruled out a foreign exchange market intervention. A Reuters poll showed the Fed is likely to raise interest rates in September and possibly as soon as July. Should Britain remain in the European Union, chances would grow that a U.S. rate hike could happen earlier, the survey showed. Recent polls have shown growing momentum for the "Leave" camp in a June 23 referendum that could have far-reaching economic and financial implications. The Sun, Britain's biggest-selling newspaper, declared on Monday its support for an exit. "There is a growing sense of concern that the referendum may, in fact, result in a win for the 'Leave' campaign, prompting broader turmoil in the global markets," Scotiabank analysts wrote in a client note. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2055 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily YTD pct pct change change MSCI Emerging Markets 803.06 -0.79 1.12 MSCI LatAm 2,045.21 -2.32 11.77 Brazil Bovespa 48,648.29 -2.04 12.22 Mexico IPC 44,570.59 -0.8 3.71 Chile IPSA 3,939.66 -0.03 7.05 Chile IGPA 19,503.00 0.01 7.45 Argentina MerVal 13,038.32 -1.03 11.68 Colombia IGBC 9,726.80 -0.79 13.80 Venezuela IBC 14,922.02 -1.56 2.29 Currencies Latest Daily YTD pct pct change change Brazil real 3.4786 0.2 13.465 Mexico peso 18.9510 -0.61 -9.08 Chile peso 688.8 -0.58 3.03 Colombia peso 3,002.99 -0.31 5.54 Peru sol 3.338 -0.45 2.28 Argentina peso (interbank) 13.7475 0.42 -5.56 Argentina peso (parallel) 14.36 0.35 -0.63 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski and Priscila Jordão; additional reporting by Joanna Zuckerman Bernstein in Mexico City; editing by David Gregorio, G Crosse)