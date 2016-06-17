(Updates prices, adds details on Peru central bank) By Bruno Federowski and Priscila Jordão SAO PAULO, June 17 Most Latin American stocks and currencies advanced on Friday as traders bet the killing of a pro-EU British lawmaker could tip the scale in favor of a "Remain" vote in an impeding referendum over Britain's future in the European Union. Lawmaker Jo Cox was shot and stabbed on Thursday by a man who witnesses said shouted "Britain first." Both campaigns suspended operations following the incident and rumors circulated that the June 23 vote could be delayed. Although economic links between Britain and Latin American countries are limited, concerns over financial turmoil stemming from a possible "Leave" victory have weighed on investor appetite for assets from the region. "Potential adverse impacts from a possible 'Brexit' would stem from lower prices of commodity and weaker rates for the euro and the pound against the U.S. dollar," INVX Global Asset Management chief economist Eduardo Velho said. Crude prices rose for the first time in seven sessions, lifting currencies from oil-producing countries such as the Mexican peso , which rose nearly 0.5 percent. Shares of Brazilian state-controlled oil company Petróleo Brasileiro SA rose 5.8 percent. Petrobras, as the company is known, received offers for its fuel distribution unit BR Distribuidora, the company's chief executive officer told a local TV station. Shares of education company Estácio Participações SA advanced after Reuters reported that Kroton Educacional SA may improve the terms of a takeover bid for Estácio. Estácio shares have jumped about 40 percent so far this month. Also on Friday, Peru's central bank chief Julio Velarde said he would consider President-elect Pedro Pablo Kuczynski's proposal that he head the monetary authority for a third five-year term. Velarde, widely respected in Peru and abroad, has been the president of the central bank since former President Alan Garcia appointed him in 2006. Outgoing President Ollanta Humala reappointed him in 2011. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2130 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily YTD pct pct change change MSCI Emerging Markets 806.22 0.81 1.52 MSCI LatAm 2,103.36 1.49 14.95 Brazil Bovespa 49,533.84 0.25 14.27 Mexico IPC 45,306.22 0.18 5.42 Chile IPSA 3,976.86 0.34 8.06 Chile IGPA 19,651.22 0.24 8.26 Argentina MerVal 13,073.38 -0.32 11.98 Colombia IGBC 9,767.66 0.25 14.28 Venezuela IBC 14,118.99 -0.24 -3.22 Currencies Latest Daily YTD pct pct change change Brazil real 3.4148 1.42 15.42 Mexico peso 18.85 0.48 -8.57 Chile peso 683.8 -0.8 3.77 Colombia peso 3,006.48 -0.28 5.41 Peru sol 3.317 0.48 2.92 Argentina peso (interbank) 13.9000 -1.10 -6.60 Argentina peso (parallel) 14.37 0.63 -0.70 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski and Priscila Jordão, writing by Bruno Federowski, editing by G Crosse)