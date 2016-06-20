(Updates closing prices) By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, June 20 Latin American stocks and currencies jumped on Monday for a second day after weekend opinion polls suggested the campaign for Britain to stay in the European Union could be gaining momentum. Recent opinion polls have generally shown a tight race ahead of Thursday's referendum, although betting markets have shown a higher probability of a "Remain" vote. Three polls published on Saturday showed a small lead for the "Remain" camp after a three-day hiatus in campaigning following the killing of a pro-EU lawmaker. "Market sentiment regarding the British referendum has taken a positive turn over the last few days and the latest polls help reaffirm this," B&T brokerage trader Marcos Trabbold said. Although trade ties between Britain and Latin America are limited, analysts worry a "Leave" vote could sharply reduce global demand for risk, weighing on assets from the region. In Brazil, shares of GPA SA jumped by the most in two months on local news reports saying its owner, Casino, could choose to delist Brazil's biggest retailer. Shares of Oi SA sank by as much as 16 percent as approaching deadlines for debt repayments added to fears of a default or painful restructuring. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes rose 3.1 percent after the airline sweetened the terms of a bond swap offer and extended its deadline to lure more investors. Neither Oi nor Gol is part of the benchmark Bovespa stock index, which rose 1.61 percent. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2030 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % change change Latest MSCI Emerging Markets 821.17 1.85 3.4 MSCI LatAm 2156.98 2.55 17.88 Brazil Bovespa 50329.36 1.61 16.10 Mexico IPC 45779.66 1.04 6.52 Chile IPSA 3980.95 0.1 8.17 Chile IGPA 19668.44 0.09 8.36 Argentina MerVal 13073.38 -0.32 11.98 Colombia IGBC 9834.00 0.68 15.05 Venezuela IBC 14107.63 -0.08 -3.29 Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 3.3989 0.61 16.13 Mexico peso 18.7025 0.76 -7.87 Chile peso 678 0.86 4.68 Colombia peso 2977.7 0.97 6.43 Peru sol 3.288 0.88 3.83 Argentina peso (interbank) 13.9000 -1.10 -6.60 Argentina peso (parallel) 14.37 0.63 -0.70 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Additional reporting by Priscila Jordão; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli and Peter Cooney)