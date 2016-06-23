(Updates prices)
By Bruno Federowski and Priscila Jordão
SAO PAULO, June 23 Latin American stocks and
currencies extended their rally on Thursday as traders doubled
down on bets that Britons will vote to stay in the European
Union.
After four months of bitter campaigning, polling stations
will close at 2100 GMT, with results expected to be announced by
the individual local counting areas between 0100 and 0300 on
Friday. Financial markets around the world rose on the strength
of late polls that showed a swing towards staying in.
With a possible "Brexit" now viewed as less likely,
investors were growing less worried about potential disruption
to financial markets and regaining their appetite for risk.
"Markets are currently pricing a higher chance that the
status quo will be maintained," analysts with Guide
Investimentos brokerage wrote in a client note.
The Mexican peso strengthened for a fifth
consecutive day to its highest in two weeks. As a proxy for
traders looking to short emerging market currencies, the peso
had fallen the most among its peers in Latin America since the
beginning of the year.
Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index rose 2.8
percent, its biggest daily increase in six weeks. Shares of
Natura Cosméticos SA were the biggest gainers,
jumping 10 percent, as the cosmetics company met with investors
in Rio de Janeiro.
Credit Suisse analysts wrote in a client note Natura will
likely be able to improve its market share, helping the stock
rise by the most in over seven months.
Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2030 GMT:
Stock indexes daily % YTD %
Latest change change
MSCI Emerging Markets 835.43 0.74 5.2
MSCI LatAm 2217.22 2.73 21.17
Brazil Bovespa 51559.82 2.8 18.94
Mexico IPC 46145.92 0.74 7.37
Chile IPSA 4022.23 0.72 9.29
Chile IGPA 19854.02 0.63 9.38
Argentina MerVal 14242.85 3.64 21.99
Colombia IGBC 9913.46 0.29 15.98
Venezuela IBC 13296.72 -4.73 -8.85
Currencies daily % YTD %
change change
Latest
Brazil real 3.3438 0.96 15.28
Mexico peso 18.2055 1.51 -5.66
Chile peso 668.96 0.78 5.74
Colombia peso 2894.5 0.71 8.67
Peru sol 3.284 0.06 3.81
Argentina peso (interbank) 14.3600 -2.02 -10.61
Argentina peso (parallel) 14.7 -0.96 -3.01
