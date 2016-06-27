By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, June 27 Latin American equities and currencies fell on Monday for the second consecutive trading day as lingering concerns over Britain's decision to leave the European Union weighed on financial stocks. Shares of lenders Itaú Unibanco SA and Bradesco SA took the most points from Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index, which fell to its lowest in more than a week. Mexico's Grupo Financiero Inbursa SAB de CV fell 4.3 percent, while Grupo Financiero Banorte SAB de CV dropped 3.6 percent. "Friday's Brexit jump scare has faded, but markets are still worried" about the possible effects on global demand for risky assets, SLW brokerage trader João Paulo de Gracia Corrêa said. In currency markets, the Mexican peso weakened 1 percent on Monday after hitting a record low on Friday. Of the region's currencies, the highly liquid Mexican peso has been affected most by the British referendum, raising speculation of government action to limit price pressure. Mexico's central bank said on Friday that it was ready to act on interest rates ahead of a monetary policy meeting this week. Goldman Sachs put the likelihood of a rate hike, potentially as high as 50 basis points, at 65 percent if the Mexican peso remains under "depreciation pressure" or high volatility in the days before the meeting, economist Alberto Ramos wrote in a report. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1610 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % change change Latest MSCI Emerging Markets 794.26 -1.44 1.48 MSCI LatAm 2076.75 -2.77 16.73 Brazil Bovespa 49198.82 -1.81 13.49 Mexico IPC 44166.34 -1.6 2.77 Chile IPSA 3965.17 -1.42 7.74 Chile IGPA 19588.26 -1.34 7.92 Argentina MerVal 13675.68 -1.78 17.13 Colombia IGBC 9686.95 -1.28 13.33 Venezuela IBC 13246.90 -0.37 -9.19 Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 3.4054 -0.79 15.90 Mexico peso 19.1540 -1.13 -10.04 Chile peso 679.2 0.00 4.49 Colombia peso 3025.61 -1.90 4.75 Peru sol 3.3169 -0.21 2.93 Argentina peso (interbank) 15.0000 -0.47 -13.45 Argentina peso (parallel) 15.05 -0.20 -5.18 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)