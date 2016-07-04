By Bruno Federowski and Paula Arend Laier
SAO PAULO, July 4 Brazilian equities rose on
Monday as shares of CPFL Energia SA jumped on news
that the world's largest utility, China's State Grid
International Development Ltd, will buy a controlling stake in
the company for 5.85 billion reais ($1.8 billion).
CPFL led the gains in Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index
after Camargo Corrêa SA agreed to sell a 23 percent
stake in the country's largest power distributor to the Chinese
powerhouse.
Credit Suisse analysts raised their price target for shares
of CPFL to 25 reais from 18.54 reais and reiterated their
"outperform" recommendation.
In foreign exchange markets, the Brazilian real
slipped as the central bank intervened for a second trading day
to weaken the currency.
Central bank chief Ilan Goldfajn said on Friday he saw a
window of opportunity to reduce the bank's exposure to currency
movements after the real posted its best monthly performance in
13 years in June.
Trading volumes were thin all over the region due to the
U.S. July Fourth public holiday, with the Mexican peso
slightly lower as oil prices fell .
Signs of slowing demand for crude in Asia offset comments by
Saudi Energy Minister Khaled Al-Faleh, who said that the market
was heading toward balance.
Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1600 GMT:
Stock indexes daily % YTD %
change change
Latest
MSCI Emerging Markets 843.91 0.56 5.68
MSCI LatAm 2295.37 0.48 24.85
Brazil Bovespa 52664.58 0.83 21.49
Mexico IPC 46406.39 0.42 7.98
Chile IPSA 4038.77 0.23 9.74
Chile IGPA 19914.26 0.2 9.71
Argentina MerVal 15315.86 1.35 31.18
Colombia IGBC 9768.57 0.06 14.29
Venezuela IBC 12507.11 -2.68 -14.27
Currencies daily % YTD %
change change
Latest
Brazil real 3.2392 -0.24 21.85
Mexico peso 18.3750 -0.14 -6.23
Chile peso 657.4 0.58 7.96
Colombia peso 2931.91 0.00 8.10
Peru sol 3.284 0.06 3.96
Argentina peso (interbank) 15.0000 0.07 -13.45
Argentina peso (parallel) 15.04 -0.07 -5.12
(Reporting by Bruno Federowski and Paula Arend Laier; Writing
by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Andrea Ricci)