By Bruno Federowski
SAO PAULO, July 7 Most Latin American currencies
slipped on Thursday as a drop in oil prices led investors toward
safer assets ahead of key U.S. jobs data the next day.
Crude prices fell 3 percent after figures showing a weekly
drop in U.S. stocks disappointed some investors who expected
larger declines.
That was enough to cap a tentative rebound in demand for
emerging market assets following two weeks of volatility
stemming from Britain's decision to leave the European Union.
Mexico's peso fell by as much as 1 percent
on Thursday as traders averted risky bets before the release of
the U.S. nonfarm payrolls report on Friday.
Analysts said the data could put a U.S. interest rate
increase later this year back on the table after May's weak job
gains led many to scrap those bets.
Trading was muted in Brazil as investors stayed on the
sidelines before the announcement of the government's fiscal
target for next year later on Thursday.
The real had weakened for a fourth straight trading
day on Wednesday on fears interim President Michel Temer could
set an unambitious goal.
But a government source told Reuters on Thursday the
government is discussing setting a primary deficit target of
between 140 billion and 150 billion reais ($45 billion), smaller
than this year's estimated 170.5 billion reais deficit.
Brazil's benchmark Bovespa index rose about 1
percent, with shares of state-controlled oil company Petróleo
Brasileiro SA advancing despite lower crude prices.
Morgan Stanley raised its recommendation for the stock to
"overweight" from "equal-weight" earlier on Thursday.
Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1640 GMT:
Stock indexes daily % YTD %
Latest change change
MSCI Emerging Markets 826.54 0.9 3.15
MSCI LatAm 2210.05 0.55 20.12
Brazil Bovespa 52404.07 0.97 20.89
Mexico IPC 45346.98 0.09 5.51
Chile IPSA 4005.60 0.27 8.84
Chile IGPA 19794.55 0.29 9.05
Argentina MerVal 14787.22 0.65 26.66
Colombia IGBC 9681.95 -0.43 13.27
Venezuela IBC 11868.66 0.71 -18.64
Currencies daily % YTD %
change change
Latest
Brazil real 3.3410 -0.16 18.14
Mexico peso 18.8510 -0.59 -8.60
Chile peso 665.9 -0.51 6.58
Colombia peso 2989.85 0.27 6.00
Peru sol 3.282 -0.03 4.02
Argentina peso (interbank) 14.6400 0.41 -11.32
Argentina peso (parallel) 14.76 1.02 -3.32
(Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Additional reporting by Paula
Laier; Editing by Will Dunham)