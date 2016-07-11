By Bruno Federowski
SAO PAULO, July 11 Most Latin American stocks
and currencies rose on Monday as prospects of fresh stimulus in
Japan steered investors toward riskier assets.
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said he ordered a new
round of fiscal stimulus after his coalition emerged victorious
from parliamentary elections.
His comments added to a bout of bullish sentiment triggered
by stronger-than-expected U.S. jobs data published last Friday.
The Mexican and Chilean pesos
strengthened about 0.4 percent, while the Brazilian real
was nearly unchanged as that country's central bank once again
intervened to weaken the currency after staying put on Friday.
Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index rose 1.4
percent, supported by shares of state-controlled oil company
Petróleo Brasileiro SA.
Analysts at Itaú BBA improved its recommendation for
Petrobras, as the company is known, to "outperform" and
increased their price target to 14 reais from 9 reais.
"Short- and medium-term challenges remain, but we believe
they have already been mapped out by the market," Itaú BBA
analyst Diego Mendes wrote in a report.
Shares of education companies Estácio Participações SA
and Kroton Educacional SA both rose after
Estácio's board endorsed Kroton's takeover bid.
Chile's stock market was nearly flat in
morning trade, underperforming its peers. Cencosud fell
4 percent, the biggest loser in both benchmark indexes, after
the retailer's owners said they would sell a 5 percent stake in
the company.
Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1520 GMT:
Stock indexes daily % YTD %
change change
Latest
MSCI Emerging Markets 845.47 2.01 4.37
MSCI LatAm 2294.29 1.54 23.48
Brazil Bovespa 53867.41 1.37 24.26
Mexico IPC 46120.84 0.82 7.31
Chile IPSA 4026.36 0.03 9.41
Chile IGPA 19907.58 0.05 9.67
Argentina MerVal 15057.14 2.5 28.97
Colombia IGBC 9644.47 0.33 12.84
Venezuela IBC 11881.62 0.61 -18.55
Currencies daily % YTD %
change change
Latest
Brazil real 3.2998 -0.21 19.61
Mexico peso 18.4225 0.44 -6.47
Chile peso 657.2 0.35 7.99
Colombia peso 2925.97 0.09 8.32
Peru sol 3.277 0.15 4.18
Argentina peso (interbank) 14.7000 0.00 -11.68
Argentina peso (parallel) 14.85 0.40 -3.91
(Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Additional reporting by Paula
Arend Laier; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)