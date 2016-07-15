By Bruno Federowski
SAO PAULO, July 15 Latin American stocks and
currencies seesawed on Friday as traders digested strong China
and U.S. economic data as well as an attack in the south of
France that killed at least 84 people.
China's economy expanded slightly faster than expected in
the second quarter while retail sales jumped in June, allaying
concerns over global economic weakness.
However, some investors bet that could allow the U.S.
Federal Reserve to increase interest rates later this year,
weighing on high-yielding emerging markets.
Many traders also refrained from buying riskier assets
following Thursday's attack in France, which President François
Hollande called a terrorist act by an enemy determined to strike
all nations that share France's values.
Mexico's peso weakened 0.9 percent, but the
country's benchmark IPC stock index neared fresh record
highs.
The Brazilian real declined 4 percent after
strengthening as much as 0.5 percent earlier in the day. A drop
in blue-chip stocks such as Itaú Unibanco SA and
Ambev SA weighed on the country's Bovespa index
.
Shares of education companies Kroton Educacional SA
and Estácio Participações SA turned
positive early in the afternoon after Brazil's education
minister announced the government will extend and enlarge a
student financing program into 2017.
Both stocks had ranked among the biggest losers earlier on
Friday after a change in the plan's rules made it the companies'
obligation to pay financial institutions which participate in
it.
Shares of power utility Cesp SA posted their
biggest jump in almost eight years after the finance secretary
of the state of São Paulo, the company's main shareholder, said
a possible sale to investors is under consideration.
Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1610 GMT:
Stock indexes daily % YTD %
change change
Latest
MSCI Emerging Markets 867.02 0.13 9.04
MSCI LatAm 2345.84 -1.19 29.74
Brazil Bovespa 55292.91 -0.34 27.55
Mexico IPC 46643.34 0.31 8.53
Chile IPSA 4083.06 0.2 10.95
Chile IGPA 20156.52 0.18 11.05
Argentina MerVal 15395.26 -0.48 31.86
Colombia IGBC 9898.01 -0.03 15.80
Venezuela IBC 12058.54 1.21 -17.34
Currencies daily % YTD %
change change
Latest
Brazil real 3.2701 -0.37 20.70
Mexico peso 18.5180 -0.89 -6.96
Chile peso 651.6 -0.12 8.92
Colombia peso 2917.47 -0.17 8.63
Peru sol 3.277 0.06 4.18
Argentina peso (interbank) 14.8800 -0.87 -12.75
Argentina peso (parallel) 15.17 -0.40 -5.93
(Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)