By Bruno Federowski
SAO PAULO, July 22 Latin American stocks and
currencies seesawed on Friday as rising U.S. shares
counterweighted renewed woes over the economic fallout from
Britain's decision to leave the European Union.
Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index tracked the
S&P 500 higher, with shares of Localiza Rent a Car SA
leading the gains.
The car rental company's stock jumped to a two-year high
after it posted strong second-quarter results and announced a
share buyback program.
Shares in BRF SA also rose on a Bloomberg report
saying that the processed food maker is considering a $1.5
billion initial public offering of its Sadia Frozen Food unit.
But currencies such as Brazil's real and Mexico's
peso slipped after a survey of business
confidence showed the British economy shrinking following last
month's "Brexit" vote.
The figures rekindled concerns in emerging markets, which
had largely brushed off the issue on bets that financial
turbulence could trigger fresh stimulus from global central
banks.
"The global backdrop is one of caution and traders are
well-advised to avoid big bets," Glauber Romano, trader with
Intercam brokerage in São Paulo, said.
Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1600 GMT:
Stock indexes daily % YTD %
change change
Latest
MSCI Emerging Markets 868.16 -0.35 9.7
MSCI LatAm 2384.87 -0.37 30.82
Brazil Bovespa 56916.06 0.48 31.29
Mexico IPC 47449.21 0.18 10.40
Chile IPSA 4145.59 0.59 12.65
Chile IGPA 20450.93 0.53 12.67
Argentina MerVal 15688.89 -0.56 34.38
Colombia IGBC 9832.91 -0.13 15.04
Venezuela IBC 12480.23 -0.14 -14.45
Currencies daily % YTD %
change change
Latest
Brazil real 3.2867 -0.17 20.09
Mexico peso 18.6125 -0.22 -7.43
Chile peso 651.9 -0.17 8.87
Colombia peso 2940.42 0.04 7.78
Peru sol 3.315 0.36 2.99
Argentina peso (interbank) 14.9500 0.33 -13.16
Argentina peso (parallel) 15.33 0.00 -6.91
(Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Additional reporting by Paula
Arend Laier; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)