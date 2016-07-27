(Recasts with afternoon prices) SAO PAULO, July 27 The Brazilian real and Bovespa stock index were stable on Wednesday, after a session in which traders were attentive to a meeting of U.S. Federal Reserve policymakers, who decided not to raise rates. The Mexican peso weakened in afternoon trading, as the Federal Reserve left the door open to raising interest rates later this year because of lower risks for the U.S. economy. The Colombian peso weakened 0.64 percent, hit by a drop in prices of crude. Markets were mostly untroubled by news that Japan will announce a $265 billion stimulus package next week, ramping up pressure for the central bank to announce complementary monetary easing following a meeting later this week. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2000 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % Latest change change MSCI Emerging Markets 875.29 0.52 9.64 MSCI LatAm 2363.77 0.18 28.95 Brazil Bovespa 56838.27 0.1 31.11 Mexico IPC 46812.07 -0.24 8.92 Chile IPSA 4144.70 -0.09 12.62 Chile IGPA 20475.62 -0.01 12.80 Argentina MerVal 15668.63 -0.56 34.20 Colombia IGBC 9769.94 0.52 14.30 Venezuela IBC 12322.26 0.75 -15.53 Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 3.2702 -0.02 20.7 Mexico peso 18.8300 -0.24 -8.50 Chile peso 667 -0.90 6.40 Colombia peso 3081.4 -0.64 2.85 Peru sol 3.351 0.18 1.88 Argentina peso (interbank) 14.9950 -0.27 -13.42 Argentina peso (parallel) 15.5 0.19 -7.94 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski and Paula Arend Laier in Sao Paulo, Miguel Angel Gutierrez in Mexico City, and Nelson Bocanegra in Bogota; Editing by Jonathan Oatis and Grant McCool)