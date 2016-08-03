By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, Aug 3 Latin American currencies were slightly changed on Wednesday as higher prices for crude offset stronger-than-expected U.S. jobs data. U.S. private employers added 179,000 jobs in July, raising expectations that Friday's widely watched employment report would also show solid labor gains. Growing bets the U.S. Federal Reserve could refrain from increasing interest rates this year have supported high-yielding assets for weeks, but traders say a strong reading for this week's jobs report could threaten those gains. Colombia's peso weakened as much as 0.9 percent but pared gains after prices of crude, a key export and source of revenue, rose to session highs. Oil futures jumped about 2 percent after a larger-than-expected gasoline drawdown outshone a surprise build in crude stockpiles. The Brazilian real was nearly flat after falling as low as 3.29 per U.S. dollar, also weighed by concerns over interim President Michel Temer's capacity to approve tough austerity measures in Congress. Late on Tuesday, Brazil's lower house of Congress chose to delay a vote on the terms of renegotiation of states debt with the federal government, igniting concern over Temer's clout among lawmakers. Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index, however, rose 0.7 percent, supported by a jump in shares of state-controlled oil company Petróleo Brasileiro SA . A U.S. appeals court put a class action against Petrobras, as the company is known, on hold on Tuesday, potentially stalling a much-anticipated U.S. trial. Also helping boost the stock were local reports that Petrobras could get up to 2.5 billion reais ($765 million) from the sale of its liquefied natural gas distributor Liquigás Distribuidora SA. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1545 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % Latest change change MSCI Emerging Markets 868.56 -0.94 10.4 MSCI LatAm 2355.30 0.31 28.32 Brazil Bovespa 56537.69 0.67 30.42 Mexico IPC 46799.94 0.52 8.89 Chile IPSA 4105.74 0.41 11.56 Chile IGPA 20308.88 0.38 11.89 Argentina MerVal 15269.86 1.38 30.79 Colombia IGBC 9621.94 0.41 12.57 Venezuela IBC 12373.88 -0.43 -15.18 Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 3.2650 0.02 20.89 Mexico peso 18.9190 0.08 -8.93 Chile peso 656.8 -0.20 8.05 Colombia peso 3099.95 0.07 2.24 Peru sol 3.35 -0.12 1.91 Argentina peso (interbank) 14.8850 -0.17 -12.78 Argentina peso (parallel) 15.36 -0.13 -7.10 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Additional reporting by Paula Arend Laier; Editing by Chris Reese)