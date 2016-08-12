(Updates prices)
SAO PAULO Aug 12 The Brazilian real weakened
further on Friday after interim President Michel Temer showed
concern over currency strength, while stocks edged lower
following a heavy batch of quarterly results including
state-controlled oil company Petróleo Brasileiro SA.
In an interview with newspaper Valor Econômico published on
Friday, Temer said he was worried about the real's recent
appreciation against the dollar and said his government will
"look for an equilibrium" in the exchange rate.
The real fell 1.43 percent to 3.1850 per dollar
following a 0.3 percent decline on Thursday, which snapped six
straight sessions of gains that had taken the currency to a
one-year high.
The slide began when the central bank stepped up its market
intervention, selling $750 million in reverse currency swaps on
Thursday and Friday, effectively purchasing dollars for future
delivery from investors.
The real's strength had worried some investors who fretted
it could smother the country's nascent economic recovery by
curtailing exports.
Central bank chief Ilan Goldfajn said on Friday that the
bank will cautiously use its tools when needed to intervene in
the foreign exchange market, while sticking to a floating
exchange rate.
"Temer's comments added some noise to the market and should
weigh on the real, at least until (dollar) inflows start to
materialize," Intercam brokerage trader Glauber Romano said.
The country's benchmark Bovespa stock index was
stable, closing at 58,298.41 points.
(Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Additional reporting by Paula
Arend Laier; Editing by W Simon and Leslie Adler)