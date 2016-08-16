(Updates prices, recasts with peso gains)
By Bruno Federowski
SAO PAULO Aug 16 The Mexican peso continued to
strengthen on Tuesday, reaching its highest in more than three
months, despite comments from an influential Federal Reserve
policymaker who said U.S. interest rates could rise as soon as
next month.
The peso had hit an over three-month high of
17.9010 per U.S. dollar during the session, but pared gains
after William Dudley, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of
New York, said, "it's possible" to raise rates at the U.S.
central bank's next policy meeting on Sept. 20-21, given signs
of labor market tightening.
The peso, which has gained over 3.5 percent this month,
strengthened on weak U.S. inflation figures and higher commodity
prices, and ended the day 0.13 percent stronger at 18.056 per
greenback.
The Brazilian real, however, weakened 0.17 percent to
close at 3.1940 per dollar as traders reacted to Dudley's
comments by expanding bets on policy tightening this year, with
a slightly better-than-even chance of a December move.
Stock markets were mixed, with Brazil's benchmark Bovespa
stock index dropping 0.49 percent on profit-taking after
surging past 59,000 for the first time since 2014 on Monday.
The bourse was weighed down by a 5.56 percent fall in shares
of steelmaker Cia Siderurgica Nacional SA, which
Reuters reported will announce the sale of a tinplate can
producing unit.
Mexico's IPC index ended its nine-day winning streak,
losing 0.7 percent, as bank Banorte and retailer
Walmex drove losses.
(Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Steve Orlofsky and
James Dalgleish)