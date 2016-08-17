(Recasts throughout, updates prices)
By Bruno Federowski
SAO PAULO, Aug 17 Latin American stocks were
mixed on Wednesday after minutes from the Federal Reserve's July
meeting showed policymakers agree they need more economic data
before raising U.S. interest rates.
The Fed didn't change benchmark short-term rates in July but
left the door open for a possible hike this year. Higher U.S.
interest rates could drain funds away from emerging markets,
which often lure foreign investors with greater yields.
Mexico's blue-chip IPC index closed down 0.19
percent, with shares in Grupo Financiero Banorte
among the top fallers. Mexico's peso closed down 0.41
percent at 18.056 pesos per dollar.
The Sao Paulo stock exchange closed 0.8 percent
higher.
Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2130 GMT:
Stock indexes Latest Daily YTD pct
pct change
change
MSCI Emerging Markets 909.67 -0.65 14.55
MSCI LatAm 2,494.13 -0.66 36.31
Brazil Bovespa 59,323.83 0.8 36.85
Mexico IPC 48,258.93 -0.19 12.29
Chile IPSA 4,132.50 -0.91 12.29
Chile IGPA 20,439.13 -0.85 12.60
Argentina MerVal 15,402.30 1.12 31.92
Colombia IGBC 9,926.67 0.62 16.14
Venezuela IBC 12,112.68 -1.3 -16.97
(Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Additional Reporting by Jean
Luis Arce in Mexico City and Dion Rabouin in New York; Editing
by W Simon and James Dalgleish)