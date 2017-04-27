By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, April 27 The Mexican peso rebounded on Thursday after U.S. President Donald Trump agreed to keep the North American Free Trade Agreement alive for now and renegotiate its terms. The peso had slumped on Wednesday after a senior Trump administration official said a draft executive order was under consideration that could withdraw the United States from NAFTA. But Trump said on Thursday that he received calls from the leaders of NAFTA partners Mexico and Canada asking him renegotiate the agreement instead of terminating it. Trump expressed optimism that the three countries could successfully renegotiate an accord he deems unfair to American interests. The peso strengthened 0.5 percent after slumping nearly 2 percent the day before. It had touched a record low in January on concerns that Trump would pull out of NAFTA but rallied back as officials took a more constructive tone on trade. Other Latin American currencies seesawed, with the Brazilian real slightly lower ahead of a national strike and demonstrations called by labor unions and leftist parties to protest conservative President Michel Temer's reform program. The lower house of Congress approved on Wednesday the main text of a bill to relax Brazil's labor laws, a main plank of Temer's efforts to increase investment and pull the economy out of its worst recession. Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index fell 0.5 percent, weighed down by shares of Vale SA after the world's largest iron ore producer missed first-quarter profit estimates. Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1545 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % change change Latest MSCI Emerging Markets 978.46 -0.41 13.95 MSCI LatAm 2589.52 -0.69 11.4 Brazil Bovespa 64521.25 -0.53 7.13 Mexico IPC 49429.02 -0.27 8.30 Chile IPSA 4809.68 -0.87 15.86 Chile IGPA 24155.41 -0.83 16.50 Argentina MerVal 20662.81 -1.73 22.14 Colombia IGBC 10146.24 -0.66 0.18 Venezuela IBC 56324.03 -8.11 77.65 Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 3.1840 -0.39 2.05 Mexico peso 19.0895 0.49 8.67 Chile peso 664.3 0.11 0.96 Colombia peso 2944.57 -0.53 1.93 Peru sol 3.248 0.03 5.11 Argentina peso (interbank) 15.4500 0.26 2.75 Argentina peso (parallel) 15.91 0.94 5.72 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; editing by Grant McCool)