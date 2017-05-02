By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, May 2 Latin American currencies seesawed on Tuesday as traders stood pat ahead of a Federal Reserve policy decision and key U.S. jobs market data later in the week. The Fed was expected to hold interest rates steady on Wednesday but may hint it was on track for an increase in June, according to a Reuters poll of economists. Higher U.S. rates could dampen the allure of high-yielding emerging market bonds, reducing the value of their currencies. Also providing hints about the path of U.S. monetary policy, the U.S. Labor Department was scheduled to release on Friday April's nonfarm payrolls report. Analysts have generally been optimistic over the figures, with economists forecasting a 185,000 payroll gain, up from March's 98,000. The Brazilian real strengthened 0.1 percent following a long weekend, while the Mexican peso was down 0.7 percent. The Chilean peso slipped 0.1 percent, pressured by a decline in prices of copper. Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index rose 2 percent, supported by shares of banks such as Banco Bradesco SA and Itaú Unibanco Holding SA. Trading volumes were thin as investors awaited further developments in the government's efforts to pass wide structural reforms, including a pension system revamp. Bets on stronger-than-expected opposition in Congress have reduced demand for Brazilian assets in recent weeks. Falling shares of planemaker Embraer SA helped to limit gains of the index following a 59 percent drop in first-quarter net income. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1600 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % change change Latest MSCI Emerging Markets 988.26 0.87 13.63 MSCI LatAm 2653.13 1.32 11.87 Brazil Bovespa 66521.21 1.71 10.45 Mexico IPC 49590.64 0.67 8.65 Chile IPSA 4855.80 1.27 16.97 Chile IGPA 24363.48 1.14 17.50 Argentina MerVal 21053.41 0.15 24.44 Colombia IGBC 10216.25 0.18 0.87 Venezuela IBC 57972.29 0.49 82.85 Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 3.1699 0.10 2.50 Mexico peso 18.7870 -0.31 10.42 Chile peso 668 -0.19 0.40 Colombia peso 2945.45 -0.19 1.90 Peru sol 3.249 -0.18 5.08 Argentina peso (interbank) 15.2850 0.75 3.86 Argentina peso (parallel) 15.9 0.57 5.79 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)