SAO PAULO, Jan 11 The Mexican peso and the
Brazilian real strengthened on Monday after heavy losses last
week, but concerns lingered about erratic currency policy in
China.
The Chinese central bank let the yuan rise for the second
day in a row after allowing the currency to post its biggest
loss in five months less than a week earlier.
Traders had interpreted the slide in the yuan as a sign of
wider economic weakness in the world's second biggest economy.
Chinese stocks tumbled on Monday as confused investors tried to
parse policymakers' intent.
"The Chinese refuse to fix things," said Pedro Tuesta, an
economist with 4Cast Inc in Washington D.C. "The Mexican peso is
having a technical rebound, but with oil prices down we should
expect a test to 18 per dollar soon."
The Mexican peso strengthened about 0.6 percent to
17.8 per dollar after hitting a record low on Friday. The move
came even though crude prices dropped for a sixth day on
geopolitical worries and a global supply glut.
The Brazilian real also advanced after the country's central
bank vowed to take action to curb double-digit inflation. Yields
paid on short-term interest rate futures contracts rose as
traders bet on a rate hike this month. <0#2DIJ:>
Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1410 GMT:
Stock indexes daily % YTD %
change change
Latest
MSCI Emerging Markets 726.64 -1.81 -6.81
MSCI LatAm 1689.03 0.87 -8.49
Brazil Bovespa 40932.13 0.79 -5.58
Chile IPSA 3565.92 0.19 -3.11
Chile IGPA 17649.18 0.18 -2.77
Colombia IGBC 8121.99 -0.46 -4.98
Venezuela IBC 14598.62 0.05 278.33
Currencies daily % YTD %
change change
Latest
Brazil real 4.0112 0.66 -33.75
Mexico peso 17.8366 0.56 -17.34
Chile peso 727.9 -0.03 -16.69
Colombia peso 3266.16 -0.11 -26.89
Peru sol 3.421 0.13 -12.92
Argentina peso (interbank) 13.8700 0.07 -38.36
Argentina peso (parallel) 14.4 0.28 -2.78
(Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Bernadette Baum)