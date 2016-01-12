By Bruno Federowski
SAO PAULO, Jan 12 Latin American currencies
strengthened on Tuesday after the Chinese government further
moved to stabilize the yuan, whose devaluation triggered a
global selloff last week.
The Chinese central bank again allowed the currency to rise
against the U.S. dollar, while dealers reported aggressive
offshore yuan buying by state-owned banks.
A drop in the currency had sparked concerns that China's
economy could be even weaker than previously thought, slamming
commodity prices and assets from economies exporting to China.
"Alongside the practical effort to steady the currency,
officials appear to be trying to persuade the market that the
desire for a 'basically stable' currency remains intact, pushing
back against expectations that the yuan will fall," Scotiabank
analysts wrote in a client note.
A recovery in oil prices also triggered buying of
emerging-market currencies. The Mexican peso rose 0.6
percent after hitting a new low on Monday, while the Brazilian
real advanced 0.5 percent.
Brazilian stocks also gained despite a drop in
shares of state-controlled oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA
. Petrobras, as the company is known, trimmed its
estimates of capital spending by one-quarter for the 2015-2019
period, warning of further cuts if oil prices and the Brazilian
real keep falling.
Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1405 GMT:
Stock indexes daily % YTD %
change change
Latest
MSCI Emerging Markets 724.67 0.18 -8.91
MSCI LatAm 1678.99 1 -9.15
Brazil Bovespa 40199.22 0.62 -7.27
Chile IPSA 3552.19 0.25 -3.48
Chile IGPA 17581.56 0.22 -3.14
Currencies daily % YTD %
change change
Latest
Brazil real 4.0281 0.51 -34.03
Mexico peso 17.7753 0.60 -17.05
Chile peso 729.1 0.30 -16.83
Colombia peso 3245.89 0.53 -26.43
Peru sol 3.417 0.27 -12.82
Argentina peso (interbank) 13.6800 0.51 -37.50
Argentina peso (parallel) 14.39 0.42 -2.71
(Editing by Jeffrrey Benkoe)