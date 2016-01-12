(Updates prices to market close) By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, Jan 12 Latin American currencies and stocks on Tuesday had mixed reactions to new Chinese government actions to stabilize the yuan, whose devaluation triggered a global selloff last week. The Chinese central bank again allowed the currency to rise against the U.S. dollar, while dealers reported aggressive offshore yuan buying by state-owned banks. The Brazilian real advanced slightly in Tuesday trading while the Mexican peso weakened 0.6 percent against the dollar. The peso had made a modest recovery on Monday after hitting a fresh record low on Sunday. Stocks across the region sank, although Mexico's IPC index finished up 0.78 percent. Brazilian stocks dipped as shares of state-controlled oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA fell more than 9 percent. Petrobras, as the company is known, trimmed its estimates of capital spending by one-quarter for the 2015-19 period, warning of further cuts if oil prices and the Brazilian real keep falling. Latin American stock indexes at 2230 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily YTD pct pct change change MSCI Emerging Markets 723.21 -0.02 -8.93 MSCI LatAm 1,660.17 -0.13 -9.27 Brazil Bovespa 39,513.83 -1.09 -8.85 Mexico IPC 41,022.74 0.78 -4.55 Chile IPSA 3,527.35 -0.45 -4.15 Chile IGPA 17,472.19 -0.41 -3.74 Argentina MerVal 10,656.59 -2.73 -8.72 Colombia IGBC 7,919.28 -2.5 -7.35 Venezuela IBC 14,617.5 0.13 278.82 (Editing by Jeffrrey Benkoe; Editing by Sandra Maler)