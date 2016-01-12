(Updates prices to market close)
By Bruno Federowski
SAO PAULO, Jan 12 Latin American currencies and
stocks on Tuesday had mixed reactions to new Chinese government
actions to stabilize the yuan, whose devaluation triggered a
global selloff last week.
The Chinese central bank again allowed the currency to rise
against the U.S. dollar, while dealers reported aggressive
offshore yuan buying by state-owned banks.
The Brazilian real advanced slightly in Tuesday trading
while the Mexican peso weakened 0.6 percent against the
dollar. The peso had made a modest recovery on Monday after
hitting a fresh record low on Sunday.
Stocks across the region sank, although Mexico's IPC index
finished up 0.78 percent.
Brazilian stocks dipped as shares of
state-controlled oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA
fell more than 9 percent.
Petrobras, as the company is known, trimmed its estimates of
capital spending by one-quarter for the 2015-19 period, warning
of further cuts if oil prices and the Brazilian real keep
falling.
Latin American stock indexes at 2230 GMT:
Stock indexes Latest Daily YTD pct
pct change
change
MSCI Emerging Markets 723.21 -0.02 -8.93
MSCI LatAm 1,660.17 -0.13 -9.27
Brazil Bovespa 39,513.83 -1.09 -8.85
Mexico IPC 41,022.74 0.78 -4.55
Chile IPSA 3,527.35 -0.45 -4.15
Chile IGPA 17,472.19 -0.41 -3.74
Argentina MerVal 10,656.59 -2.73 -8.72
Colombia IGBC 7,919.28 -2.5 -7.35
Venezuela IBC 14,617.5 0.13 278.82
(Editing by Jeffrrey Benkoe; Editing by Sandra Maler)