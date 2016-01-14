By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, Jan 14 Latin American currencies were nearly flat on Thursday as investors kept to the sidelines amid persistent worries over global growth. Concerns of a hard economic landing in China have taken a toll on commodity prices in the past days, depressing the appetite for currencies from exporters of raw materials. Stronger-than-expected Chinese import data triggered a rebound on Wednesday, but the optimism proved short lived. "The global outlook continues to be unfavorable for high-risk assets and to be very volatile," analysts at Guide Investimentos wrote in a note. The Mexican peso strengthened 0.2 percent, tracking a tentative recovery in oil prices, but still hovered above its record low. Brazil's currency and stock market treaded water. Shares of mining company Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais SA dropped below 1 real for the first time since late 2002 on expectations of lower Chinese metal demand. Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1440 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % change change Latest MSCI Emerging Markets 720.14 -1.29 -8.13 MSCI LatAm 1650.8 -0.85 -9.01 Brazil Bovespa 38570.85 -0.96 -11.02 Mexico IPC 41050.34 0.1 -4.48 Chile IPSA 3523.81 -0.22 -4.25 Chile IGPA 17458.91 -0.19 -3.82 Argentina MerVal 10350.18 0.42 -11.35 Colombia IGBC 8046.16 -0.04 -5.86 Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 4.0149 -0.13 -33.81 Mexico peso 17.9144 0.18 -17.70 Chile peso 724.7 0.21 -16.32 Colombia peso 3240.97 0.36 -26.32 Peru sol 3.4251 0.03 -13.02 Argentina peso (interbank) 13.5400 0.00 -36.85 Argentina peso (parallel) 14.35 0.21 -2.44 (Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)