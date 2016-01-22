By Bruno Federowski
SAO PAULO, Jan 22 Latin American currencies
rallied on Friday as a rebound in oil prices and bets on new
economic stimulus in the euro zone rekindled global risk
appetite.
A cold snap across the United States and Europe raised
expectations of more demand for heating oil, lifting crude
prices from 12-year lows. Comments by European Central Bank
President Mario Draghi hinting at fresh stimulus also helped
investor sentiment.
The Mexican peso and the Colombian peso
strengthened over 1 percent. Both countries are major oil
producers.
The Brazilian real also got a lift from higher
commodity prices, advancing 1.1 percent after closing the
previous session at an all-time low. Traders remained cautious,
however, following an unexpected central bank decision on
Wednesday to leave interest rates stable.
"Although we do not believe today's relief will last, it
should be enough to end the week on a positive note," Guide
Investimentos analysts wrote in a client note.
The Argentine peso underperformed, weakening 0.7
percent ahead of a meeting on Feb. 1 between government
officials and U.S. holdout creditors. President Mauricio Macri
said on Friday he hoped to reach a settlement early this year,
although negotiations have not progressed much.
Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1430 GMT:
Stock indexes daily % YTD %
Latest change change
MSCI Emerging Markets 710.46 3.19 -13.3
MSCI LatAm 1613.9 1.94 -13.48
Brazil Bovespa 38241.40 1.39 -11.78
Chile IPSA 3531.25 1.63 -4.05
Chile IGPA 17487.18 1.43 -3.66
Argentina MerVal 10289.22 4.78 -11.87
Venezuela IBC 14452.36 -0.28 274.54
Currencies daily % YTD %
change change
Latest
Brazil real 4.1195 1.09 -35.49
Mexico peso 18.3999 1.79 -19.87
Chile peso 713.2 1.61 -14.97
Colombia peso 3266 1.59 -26.88
Peru sol 3.4451 0.06 -13.53
Argentina peso (interbank) 13.7100 -0.73 -37.64
Argentina peso (parallel) 14.31 0.28 -2.17
(Reporting by Bruno Federowski Editing by W Simon)