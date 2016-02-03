(Updates with latest prices)
By Bruno Federowski
SAO PAULO, Feb 3 Latin American currencies
strengthened on Wednesday as hopes that major oil producers may
agree to cut output lifted crude prices.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Russia would be
open to meeting if there were a consensus among the Organization
of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and non-OPEC members,
raising hopes of a deal to cut output and help boost sagging oil
prices.
A sharp rise in oil prices fosters demand for currencies of
major commodity producers. The Mexican peso
strengthened 1.4 percent, while Colombia's peso
strengthened 0.6 percent, following an almost 2 percent slump on
Monday.
"A tentative recovery in oil prices translates into relief
for emerging market currencies," said João Paulo de Gracia
Correa, a trader at SLW brokerage in Curitiba, Brazil.
The Brazilian real jumped 1.7 percent to its highest
level so far this year, closing at 3.9161 per U.S. dollar.
Chile's peso rose 0.5 percent, tracking a rally in
the price of copper, the country's main export. Traders in
copper markets continued to close bearish bets ahead of China's
Lunar New Year Break.
Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2100 GMT:
Indexes Latest Daily YTD
pct pct
change change
MSCI Emerging Markets 726.60 -0.29 -8.24
MSCI LatAm 1,734.52 3.18 -8.13
Brazil Bovespa 39,588.82 2.57 -8.68
Mexico IPC 43,190.09 0.38 0.65
Chile IPSA 3,590.41 -1.17 -2.44
Chile IGPA 17,700.56 -1.09 -2.48
Argentina MerVal 11,121.40 0.42 -4.74
Colombia IGBC 8,609.43 1.34 0.73
Venezuela IBC 14,694.42 2.51 0.73
Currencies Latest Daily YTD
pct pct
change change
Brazil real 3.9161 1.73 0.78
Mexico peso 18.2230 1.39 -5.76
Chile peso 710.2 0.45 -0.07
Colombia peso 3,370.02 0.59 -6.33
Peru sol 3.4891 0.20 -2.20
Argentina peso (interbank) 14.1550 -0.11 -9.03
Argentina peso (parallel) 14.23 -0.42 0.28
(Additional reporting by Anna Yukhananov; Editing by W Simon
and Jonathan Oatis)