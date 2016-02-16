(Corrects 6th paragraph in Monday story to say client note
authored by Nomura strategist Mario Castro, not Mario Robles)
By Bruno Federowski
SAO PAULO, Feb 15 Latin American currencies
advanced for a second day on Monday after China's central bank
allowed the yuan to strengthen, easing global concerns following
a week of deep risk aversion.
Worries over global economic weakness and a continued slump
in oil prices hurt demand for emerging market assets last week
while Chinese markets were closed for the Lunar New Year
holiday.
Nevertheless, China's central bank fixed the yuan at its
highest rate this year and played down speculation that it could
adopt capital controls. Offshore rates for the yuan posted its
biggest rise since 2005, eliminating a gap with the onshore rate
that had stoked fears of capital outflows.
The move allayed concerns that a weaker yuan could generate
worldwide deflationary pressure, hampering the global economic
recovery. A stronger currency at the world's biggest consumer of
commodities could also boost trade with Latin American
countries, typically big exporters of basic products.
The Mexican peso and the Colombian peso
strengthened after hitting all-time lows last week,
though trading volumes were thin due to a U.S. holiday. Both
currencies also benefited from a recovery in oil prices amid
speculation that OPEC could agree to cut production.
However, analysts expected the relief to prove short-lived.
Colombia's peso should trade between 3,500 and 4,000 per U.S.
dollar over the following quarters, compared to about 3,400
currently, strategist Mario Castro at Nomura Securities said in
a client note.
He expects the country's central bank to react by increasing
its benchmark rate by an additional 100 basis points, to 7.0
percent, seeking to fight growing inflation expectations.
Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1450 GMT:
Stock indexes daily % YTD %
change change
Latest
MSCI Emerging Markets 725.65 2.03 -10.44
MSCI LatAm 1709.70 1.28 -7.75
Brazil Bovespa 40366.72 1.4 -6.88
Mexico IPC 42617.44 0.47 -0.84
Chile IPSA 3682.90 0.42 0.07
Chile IGPA 18099.22 0.37 -0.29
Argentina MerVal 11516.86 2.13 -1.36
Colombia IGBC 8826.20 0.31 3.26
Venezuela IBC 15082.74 2.57 3.39
Currencies daily % YTD %
change change
Latest
Brazil real 3.9945 -0.14 -1.19
Mexico peso 18.8550 0.29 -8.62
Chile peso 700.2 0.60 1.36
Colombia peso 3378 0.12 -6.18
Peru sol 3.504 0.06 -2.57
Argentina peso (interbank) 14.8000 -0.47 -12.28
Argentina peso (parallel) 14.95 0.00 -4.55
(Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Diane Craft)