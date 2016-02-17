By Bruno Federowski
SAO PAULO, Feb 17 Colombia's peso bucked a rally
in Latin American currencies on Wednesday after Standard &
Poor's said it could downgrade the country's "BBB" rating.
S&P revised its outlook for Colombia's rating to negative
from stable on Tuesday as slumping oil prices weigh on trade and
economic growth. If the agency follows through with a downgrade,
it would leave the country one step away from losing its coveted
investment grade.
Analyst Mario Castro at Nomura Securities said in a client
note he expects Colombia to be downgraded "sooner rather than
later." Political difficulties amidst peace negotiations with
FARC risk delaying fiscal reform, adding to pressure stemming
from cheaper oil, he said.
The Colombian peso and the Mexican peso
had dropped to all-time lows last week, pressured by a
recent tumble in oil prices to 12-year lows. Both countries
depend heavily on crude exports as well as oil-related tax
revenue.
A rebound in crude prices lifted the Mexican peso on
Wednesday as efforts led by Russia and Saudi Arabia to broker a
deal to freeze output turned to Iran.
Brazil's stocks and currency also advanced as
shares of state-controlled oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA
rose. Reuters reported on Tuesday that state-run
banks are considering converting part or all of their
outstanding loans to Petrobras into equity.
Traders also cheered a bill which would relieve Petrobras,
as the company is known, from its obligation of participating in
all new projects in the subsalt polygon oil region.
Renan Calheiros, the Senate's president, said the chamber
could vote on the bill as early as Wednesday.
Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1415 GMT:
Stock indexes daily % YTD %
change change
Latest
MSCI Emerging Markets 731.66 0.04 -7.9
MSCI LatAm 1733.65 1.28 -6.46
Brazil Bovespa 41615.34 1.63 -4.00
Chile IPSA 3734.88 0.55 1.49
Chile IGPA 18311.04 0.49 0.88
Currencies daily % YTD %
change change
Latest
Brazil real 4.0356 0.80 -2.20
Mexico peso 18.7510 0.69 -8.11
Chile peso 705.8 0.48 0.55
Colombia peso 3417.72 -0.13 -7.27
Peru sol 3.5061 0.14 -2.63
Argentina peso (interbank) 14.8700 -0.13 -12.69
Argentina peso (parallel) 15.03 -0.20 -5.06
(Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)