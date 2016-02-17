By Bruno Federowski
SAO PAULO, Feb 17 Mexico's peso surged on
Wednesday, leading regional currency gains after the country's
central bank surprised markets with an unexpected interest rate
hike and unveiled a new intervention policy while the government
said it would cut spending.
The peso strengthened nearly 5 percent after
the surprise moves to 17.962 per dollar, before paring back
gains to 2.9 percent later in the day.
The central bank raised its benchmark interest rate
by 50 basis points to 3.75 percent. It also
intervened directly in the foreign exchange market to sell
dollars as part of a major policy shift to support the peso,
which has weakened to record lows in recent weeks.
Finance Minister Luis Videgaray also said the government
would cut 2016 spending by 132 billion pesos, equivalent to
about 0.7 percent of gross domestic product.
Elsewhere in the region, Colombia's peso rallied on
Wednesday afternoon on rising oil prices, trading up 1.6
percent. The currency had slumped in the morning after Standard
& Poor's revised its outlook for Colombia's rating to negative
from stable on Tuesday.
Brazilian markets also advanced as stocks and
currency posted gains.
Shares of state-controlled oil company Petroleo Brasileiro
SA rose a day after Reuters reported that state-run
banks are considering converting part or all of their
outstanding loans to Petrobras into equity.
Traders also cheered a bill which would relieve Petrobras,
as the company is known, from its obligation of participating in
all new projects in the subsalt polygon oil region. Senate
President Renan Calheiros said the chamber could vote on the
bill as early as Wednesday.
Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2045 GMT:
Stock indexes Latest Daily YTD pct
pct change
change
MSCI Emerging Markets 736.28 0.67 -7.9
MSCI LatAm 1,770.17 3.42 -6.46
Brazil Bovespa 41,630.82 1.67 -3.97
Mexico IPC 43,517.26 0.97 1.26
Chile IPSA 3,738.61 0.65 1.59
Chile IGPA 18,339.40 0.64 1.04
Argentina MerVal 12,058.95 4.37 3.29
Colombia IGBC 8,998.38 2.65 5.28
Venezuela IBC 15,590.36 0 6.87
Currencies Latest Daily YTD pct
pct change
change
Brazil real 3.9824 0.24 -0.89
Mexico peso 18.3520 2.88 -6.11
Chile peso 700.2 1.29 1.36
Colombia peso 3,358.99 1.61 -5.65
Peru sol 3.5031 0.23 -2.54
Argentina peso (interbank) 14.9800 -0.87 -13.33
Argentina peso (parallel) 15.27 -1.24 -6.55
(Reporting by Bruno Federowski, Miguel Angel Gutierrez, Michael
O'Boyle, and Nelson Bocanegra, editing by G Crosse)