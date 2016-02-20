By Bruno Federowski and Paula Arend Laier
SAO PAULO, Feb 19 The Colombian peso slid on
Friday amid falling oil prices, while Brazil and Mexico's
currencies posted gains.
In Colombia, the currency weakened 0.44 percent to
3354.1 pesos per dollar.
The Brazilian real strengthened 0.60 percent and the Mexican
peso was up 0.30 percent.
Mexico's peso posted its biggest weekly gain since 2011
after the central bank announced a surprise currency
intervention and interest rate hike.
Mexican authorities have said they could directly intervene
again in the foreign exchange market. Strategists said that
threat should help the peso stabilize after being one of the
worst-performing currencies in the world earlier this year.
Brazilian stocks rebounded after dropping earlier in the day
as oil prices resumed their decline, while shares of Santander
Brasil SA slumped after rival Citigroup Inc
announced plans to exit retail banking operations in Brazil,
Argentina and Colombia.
Citigroup's move means Spanish Banco Santander SA's
Brazilian unit will be the last foreign bank in an increasingly
concentrated market.
In addition, Friday was the first day that many Santander
Brasil executives were allowed to sell shares from their stock
options, according to a source familiar with the matter.
Shares of BM&F Bovespa SA fell after Brazil's
sole financial exchange posted an unexpected fourth-quarter loss
on impairment charges.
Traders also assessed the implications of a potential
acquisition of rival clearinghouse Cetip SA Mercados Organizados
.
Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2100 GMT:
Stock indexes daily %
Latest change
MSCI Emerging Markets 740.98 -0.7
MSCI LatAm 1751.95 -1.03
Brazil Bovespa 41543.40 0.16
Mexico IPC 43375.31 -0.32
Chile IPSA 3755.26 -0.34
Chile IGPA 18411.73 -0.26
Argentina MerVal 11826.05 -1.37
Colombia IGBC 9022.84 -0.23
Venezuela IBC 16351.15 1.97
Currencies daily %
change
Latest
Brazil real 4.0217 0.60
Mexico peso 18.2250 0.30
Chile peso 700 0.50
Colombia peso 3354.1 -0.44
Peru sol 3.5161 -0.26
Argentina peso (interbank) 15.0650 0.03
Argentina peso (parallel) 15.28 0.46
(Reporting by Bruno Federowski, Paula Arend Laier, Nelson
Bocanegra, Jean Luis Arce and Michael O'Boyle; Editing by Daniel
Flynn, Meredith Mazzilli and Leslie Adler)