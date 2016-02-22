By Bruno Federowski
SAO PAULO, Feb 22 The Colombian peso
strengthened to a two-week high on Monday after the central bank
signaled it is ready to support the currency to avoid additional
price pressures.
Colombia's central bank announced late on Friday it will
auction $500 million in dollar call options whenever the
currency falls 3 percent from its 20-day moving average, down
from the previous 5 percent trigger.
Analysts cheered the bank's willingness to act but said that
intervention should be rare. They noted that the peso has rarely
moved by 3 percent from its 20-day moving average in recent
months. So far, the mechanism has never been activated.
On Friday, the central bank also raised its benchmark rate
by 25 basis points, to 6.25 percent, and kept the door open for
further tightening as had been expected.
The moves echoed measures adopted by Mexico's government
last week, including dollar sales in the spot market, budget
cuts and an unexpected rate hike.
J.P. Morgan analyst Ben Ramsey said in a client note he
expects Colombia's central bank to increase its benchmark rate
again by 25 basis points in March and April, which would allow
it to cut rates by 125 basis points between September 2016 and
January 2017.
The Mexican and Colombian pesos have been hard hit by
slumping oil prices, which have weighed on trade and tax revenue
and pressured inflation expectations.
A recovery in crude prices on Monday helped rekindle demand
for emerging-market assets, after the world's oil consumer body
said it expected U.S. shale production to fall this year and in
2017.
Also helping sentiment was a Chinese stock rally following
the announcement that the country had decided to replace its top
securities regulator. The move followed comments by senior
policymakers signaling China could bolster its efforts to stave
off financial turmoil.
Global risk appetite lifted the Brazilian real beyond
4 to the U.S. dollar as it continued to outperform its peers. A
drop of more than 30 percent in the real last year has helped
Brazil's current account recover more quickly than expected,
despite political turmoil and a deep recession.
Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1440 GMT:
Stock indexes daily % YTD %
change change
Latest
MSCI Emerging Markets 750.04 1.22 -6.69
MSCI LatAm 1817.57 3.75 -4.26
Brazil Bovespa 42944.16 3.37 -0.94
Mexico IPC 43782.85 0.94 1.87
Chile IPSA 3771.27 0.43 2.47
Chile IGPA 18480.84 0.38 1.81
Argentina MerVal 12229.84 3.41 4.75
Colombia IGBC 9094.48 0.79 6.40
Venezuela IBC 16357.04 0.04 12.12
Currencies daily % YTD %
change change
Latest
Brazil real 3.9493 1.85 -0.06
Mexico peso 18.0815 0.79 -4.71
Chile peso 691.52 1.23 2.63
Colombia peso 3316.2 1.14 -4.43
Peru sol 3.522 -0.17 -3.07
Argentina peso (interbank) 15.1000 -0.20 -14.02
Argentina peso (parallel) 15.3 0.33 -6.73
(Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Paul Simao)