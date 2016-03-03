(Updates prices)
By Bruno Federowski
SAO PAULO, March 3 Brazil's stocks jumped by the
most in six years and the real currency also rallied on Thursday
on news that bolstered the case to impeach President Dilma
Rousseff and bets the central bank could take longer to cut
interest rates.
The Brazilian stock market rose 5.4 percent, its
largest one-day rally since October 2009, also helped by
favorable corporate news. The real rose 2.4 percent, its
biggest jump in nearly five months, outperforming regional
peers.
According to local media, Brazilian ruling party senator
Delcidio do Amaral agreed to a plea bargain implicating Rousseff
and her predecessor Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in a graft
scandal. Amaral declined to confirm the report.
Analysts said the scandal bolsters the case for Rousseff's
impeachment, encouraging investors who blame her Worker Party's
interventionist policies for driving Brazil into what could be
its deepest recession on record.
"The market is betting Rousseff will not finish her
mandate," said Pedro Tuesta, an economist with 4Cast in
Washington D.C.
The real, which closed at a three-month high of 3.7977 per
dollar, was supported by the central bank's split decision to
keep benchmark rates at 14.25 percent after markets closed on
Wednesday.
The split vote, with two of the eight members voting for a
50-basis-points increase, led traders to trim bets on a rate cut
later this year or early next year. Inflation has been running
at double-digits, way above the central bank's target range.
Stock markets across the region also rose, with Mexico's IPC
stock index hitting its highest in more than three
months, following a return of risk appetite and a recovery in
commodity prices.
Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2106 GMT:
Stock indexes daily % YTD %
Latest change change
MSCI Emerging Markets 781.34 1.59 -3.15
MSCI LatAm 1970.49 3.72 3.82
Brazil Bovespa 47323.80 5.41 9.17
Mexico IPC 44742.22 0.28 4.11
Chile IPSA 3817.39 1.34 3.73
Chile IGPA 18707.96 1.38 3.07
Argentina MerVal 13327.87 0.8 14.16
Colombia IGBC 9548.46 0.94 11.71
Venezuela IBC 16267.34 0.11 11.51
Currencies daily % YTD %
change change
Latest
Brazil real 3.8012 2.21 3.69
Mexico peso 17.9245 -0.53 -4.03
Chile peso 687 -0.12 3.20
Colombia peso 3190.26 0.46 -0.66
Peru sol 3.4621 0.86 -1.41
Argentina peso (interbank) 15.1550 3.22 -16.73
Argentina peso (parallel) 15.66 1.51 -9.74
(Reporting by Alonso Soto, additional reporting by Anna
Yukhananov; Editing by Dan Grebler)