By Bruno Federowski
SAO PAULO, April 7 Latin American stocks and
currencies slumped on Thursday as worries over global economic
weakness drove investors away from risky assets.
Major central banks including the U.S. Federal Reserve and
the European Central Bank flagged signs of tepid growth abroad
this week. Their willingness to take policy action has done
little to offset the concerns.
This has led many traders to unwind trades seeking to
benefit from wide interest rate spreads. The Japanese yen
, a common source of funding for transactions known as
carry trades, hit a 17-month high against the U.S. dollar on
Thursday.
Local political issues were also a key driver as the
Peruvian sol weakened for a fifth consecutive session
ahead of general elections on Sunday.
The rise of leftist candidate Veronika Mendoza in opinion
polls and promises of "radical change" displeased many traders,
driving the sol to underperfom.
She is polling head-to-head against investor-favorite Pedro
Pablo Kuczynski for second place behind Keiko Fujimori. Fujimori
is not expected to secure a more than 50 percent majority, which
would prolong the presidential race until a second-round vote.
Strategists with Bank of America Merrill Lynch recommend
clients sell the Peruvian sol, aiming at a rate of 3.55 per U.S.
dollar. The currency is currently trading near 3.40 to dollar.
"Given the wide differences in economic policy proposals by
Kuczynsky and Mendoza, coupled with poll results showing that
the second round election would likely be competitive,
uncertainty about the direction of economic policy in the next
administration will likely increase," they wrote.
Brazil's benchmark Bovespa index bucked the bearish trend,
supported by financial shares.
Local media on Thursday reported that executives testified
that President Dilma Rousseff's 2014 re-election campaign was
partly funded by kickbacks from large infrastruction progress.
The allegations could bolster the case for fresh elections,
a move that many traders believe could help restore investor
trust in the economy.
Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1600 GMT:
Stock indexes daily % YTD %
change change
Latest
MSCI Emerging Markets 808.43 -0.07 1.87
MSCI LatAm 2033.10 -0.63 11.81
Brazil Bovespa 48584.19 1.01 12.07
Mexico IPC 44894.61 -0.86 4.46
Chile IPSA 3867.84 -0.4 5.10
Chile IGPA 19002.74 -0.35 4.69
Argentina MerVal 11916.29 -2.81 2.07
Colombia IGBC 9703.30 -0.76 13.52
Venezuela IBC 15134.93 0.55 3.75
Currencies daily % YTD %
change change
Latest
Brazil real 3.6985 -1.47 6.72
Mexico peso 17.8900 -1.40 -3.69
Chile peso 680.8 -0.97 4.25
Colombia peso 3108 -0.87 1.97
Peru sol 3.3971 -0.33 0.50
Argentina peso (interbank) 14.5000 0.83 -10.47
Argentina peso (parallel) 14.89 0.60 -4.16
(Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Additional reporting by Paula
Arend Laier; Editing by Dan Grebler)