SAO PAULO, March 27 Latin American stocks and
currencies fell on Monday after U.S. President Donald Trump
failed to push through a healthcare reform package, raising
doubts over the rest of his agenda.
Trump's own Republican Party turned against the bill, his
first major legislative move, hurting the outlook for the rest
of his pledges, including tax cuts and infrastructure spending.
The Brazilian real and the Mexican peso
weakened around 0.6 percent on Monday, after strengthening in
recent weeks on hopes that Trump's pledged fiscal stimulus could
boost U.S. growth.
Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index fell 0.4
percent on global risk aversion, but shares of meatpackers
rebounded after China and other countries lifted import bans on
Brazilian meats following a corruption scandal.
Shares of JBS SA and BRF SA, which
took a beating since Brazilian police unveiled a probe into
alleged bribery of health officials, rose 2.4 percent and 3.4
percent, respectively.
Miners and steelmakers such as Vale SA and Gerdau
SA weighed the most on the index, tracking a selloff
in iron ore and steel prices.
Steel and iron ore futures contracts in China sank to their
lowest in more than six weeks amid concerns about tepid demand
and mounting inventories.
Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1500 GMT:
Stock indexes daily % YTD %
change change
Latest
MSCI Emerging Markets 964.82 -0.44 12.39
MSCI LatAm 2601.12 -0.78 12
Brazil Bovespa 63590.02 -0.41 5.58
Mexico IPC 48875.14 -0.43 7.08
Chile IPSA 4729.67 -0.66 13.93
Chile IGPA 23698.96 -0.61 14.30
Argentina MerVal 19837.69 0.67 17.26
Colombia IGBC 10054.89 -0.15 -0.72
Venezuela IBC 38354.87 1.72 20.97
Currencies daily % YTD %
change change
Latest
Brazil real 3.1257 -0.60 3.95
Mexico peso 18.8715 -0.59 9.92
Chile peso 664.2 -0.60 0.98
Colombia peso 2912.41 -0.53 3.06
Peru sol 3.249 -0.25 5.08
Argentina peso (interbank) 15.6150 -0.10 1.67
Argentina peso (parallel) 16.04 0.31 4.86
(Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)